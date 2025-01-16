All Hogs

Former Lineman for Razorbacks Now Cult Hero for Best in NFL

Probably few Hogs' fans expected big Dan Skipper end up being fan favorite for Detroit Lions catching passes

Andy Hodges

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper (70) celebrates a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills with wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during the second quarter at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper (70) celebrates a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills with wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during the second quarter at Ford Field. / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't feel bad if you didn't predict Dan Skipper's success in the NFL. Other that some notable holding calls and a blocked extra point against TCU he really didn't have that many big plays.

Nobody really expected him to become the cult hero he's become with Detroit fans as they get ready to begin their playoff run. The Lions have the best record in the NFL this year along with the Kansas City Chiefs and now he's a cult hero.

Even ESPN pointed that out in a story ahead of their playoff matchup Saturday against the Washington Commanders. It exploded when he caught a touchdown in the final regular-season game against the Buffalo Bills.

Everyone has taken notice if they're paying attention. At 6-foot-9 he stands out in a crowd. Now he can't hide in Detroit where fans react to hearing an official announce No. 70 is eligible in a game. Considering his size, the fact some defenses can't seem to find him in games is even more surprising.

He'd bounced around the league so much, when the Indianapolis Colts let him go in 2023, Skipper was ticked off. They had a player personnel guy do it. He landed with the Lions shortly after that.

Skipper has started in Detroit, but the future may be more backup roles. Until he physically can't handle anything, though, he'll get training camp shots. The Lions have become his biggest fan beause coach Dan Campbell seems to like guys that play like Skipper.

He even presented him with a game ball this season.

All of that's the regular season. Now it's moved into money time for the NFL, which is the playoffs and Detroit is one of the favorites in the NFC, the Chiefs are in the AFC.

About the only thing Skipper could do to reach an even higher grade with the Detroit fans would be winning a Super Bowl ... and having a key catch as a specialty tight end,

HOGS FEED:

• Hogs' hope gamble on small school transfers pays off in 2025

• Next year's Arkansas basketball roster shaping up to look unusually familiar

• Calipari's comfort zone not going Razorbacks any favors

• Three takeaways from Dave Van Horn's Arkansas season preview

• How do you respond when Razorback teams fail to succeed

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football