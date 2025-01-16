Former Lineman for Razorbacks Now Cult Hero for Best in NFL
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't feel bad if you didn't predict Dan Skipper's success in the NFL. Other that some notable holding calls and a blocked extra point against TCU he really didn't have that many big plays.
Nobody really expected him to become the cult hero he's become with Detroit fans as they get ready to begin their playoff run. The Lions have the best record in the NFL this year along with the Kansas City Chiefs and now he's a cult hero.
Even ESPN pointed that out in a story ahead of their playoff matchup Saturday against the Washington Commanders. It exploded when he caught a touchdown in the final regular-season game against the Buffalo Bills.
Everyone has taken notice if they're paying attention. At 6-foot-9 he stands out in a crowd. Now he can't hide in Detroit where fans react to hearing an official announce No. 70 is eligible in a game. Considering his size, the fact some defenses can't seem to find him in games is even more surprising.
He'd bounced around the league so much, when the Indianapolis Colts let him go in 2023, Skipper was ticked off. They had a player personnel guy do it. He landed with the Lions shortly after that.
Skipper has started in Detroit, but the future may be more backup roles. Until he physically can't handle anything, though, he'll get training camp shots. The Lions have become his biggest fan beause coach Dan Campbell seems to like guys that play like Skipper.
He even presented him with a game ball this season.
All of that's the regular season. Now it's moved into money time for the NFL, which is the playoffs and Detroit is one of the favorites in the NFC, the Chiefs are in the AFC.
About the only thing Skipper could do to reach an even higher grade with the Detroit fans would be winning a Super Bowl ... and having a key catch as a specialty tight end,