Former Razorback possibly could be answer to Arkansas' coaching problem
Lack of effort and lack of emotion by Arkansas' football team Saturday led to lack of a head coach 24 hours later.
Point to any factor or combination of reasons you want but the overwhelming reason for firing coach Sam Pittman was the utter lack of interest shown by the Arkansas Razorbacks football team.
That led to a 56-13 humiliation by visiting Notre Dame, with the Fighting Irish showing all the fight.
The Hogs were essentially a no-show while fans and boosters got increasingly angry and frustrated en route to a 42-13 halftime lead for Notre Dame.
Performances like that are why shows close on Broadway with no warning. Too ugly to continue is what theaters can't say.
But that's what the Arkansas powers-that-be decided at halftime and followed through with the formal announcement Sunday.
Will UA brass step up to plate, swing for fences?
Now it's time for the University of Arkansas to step up big time and hire a coach who can truly make a difference.
Keep reading further down for a couple of college guys who could lead the Razorbacks to success and perhaps even College Football Playoff (CFP) glory.
But the obvious choice is Jon Gruden, a guy who won the Super Bowl, isn't currently coaching, but admires Arkansas and is friends with former Hogs golfer John Daly, as seen below.
Gruden is a highly recognizable name, known for his work with top college quarterbacks, and would be a big personality, which helps in recruiting and fundraising.
But would he be the answer? More than likely, yes. My opinion? Make it happen now behind the curtain, and announce it in November.
Change isn't always answer but sure can't hurt
Pittman just didn't have the answers. It's not likely interim coach Bobby Petrino will, either, but sometimes simply making a change gets the players' attention and they magically play better.
Petrino, of course, was the Hogs' head man from 2008-11, until he crashed his motorcycle with a girlfriend (no, not his wife) on the back and then lied about the incident to Arkansas' athletics director.
Welcome back, Bobby. Teach those good values to your players (yep, that's sarcasm!).
But do teach about second chances, about giving your best ever day, and show these Hogs how to win football games.
Has an interim coach ever worked out well for Arkansas?
Arkansas has only had two interim coaches, those coming six seasons and 33 seasons ago. Barry Lunney Jr. replaced the helpless and hopeless coach Chad Morris in 2019 and the Hogs finished 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the SEC for the second straight season.
In 1992, coach Jack Crowe was fired under similar circumstances as Pittman. The Razorbacks' listless performance in that season opener wasn't against a national power like Notre Dame.
Nope, your beloved Razorbacks lost 10-3 to a 1-AA team (think UAPB level) called The Citadel. A fumble return produced the game's lone touchdown.
For those who think this season is finished and the Hogs won't win another game, here's a positive memory.
Back in '92, led by interim coach Joe Kines, the defensive coordinator, a roster of rambunctious Razorbacks traveled to South Carolina and embarrassed the Gamecocks, 45-7.
That was a heady week around the Broyles Complex, then home of the football Hogs and coaches, but reality quickly set in the next week with a 38-11 shellacking at Alabama.
Arkansas lost six of the next eight after beating South Carolina, with a tie against Auburn and a wonderful upset win at No. 4 Tennessee led by freshman quarterback Barry Lunney Jr.
Yes, that's the same Lunney who replaced Morris, which brings us back to Pittman and Petrino.
Pittman payday part of big business in collegiate sports
Pittman will likely escape by taking a trip with his lovely wife or by spending time on their boat near Hot Springs. He'll be sure to check the bank account, though, because he's due a hefty chunk of change.
Because Pittman's overall record since 2021 was above .500 (29-27), his contract stipulates Arkansas owes him a buyout of nearly $9.8 million.
As for Petrino, don't expect a quick or complete turnaround. Arkansas' defense has way too many problems for that to change in two weeks.
Yes, the first bye on Arkansas' schedule showed up at a great time this week. But my advice is to keep your expectations in check.
I'm sure a lot of folks who cheered on Petrino's teams 15 years ago might think he'll wave a wand and produce the magic that led Arkansas to consecutive regular seasons of 10-2 and a 21-5 overall mark.
Yes, the offense can still be explosive with senior quarterback Taylen Green at the controls. Yes, he seems to work well with Petrino already.
But interim coaches are exactly that, a placeholder while a "permanent" solution is being figured out.
Gruden or guys with previous Razorbacks connections?
Everyone will be arguing which coach should be hired to lead the Hogs. You can trust some writers and their inside knowledge about who the boosters or administration prefers.
Here's who I suggested last November. I'll stand behind that idea but neither Rhett Lashlee of SMU nor Eli Drinkwitz of Missouri will likely be living in Northwest Arkansas come Christmas.
Lashlee would be a great hire but seems imbedded at SMU, a private school with lots of advantages. Those perks include:
- The budget, due to insanely rich boosters, is virtually bottomless.
- SMU plays in the soft ACC, allowing them to make the CFP last year.
- Compared to the SEC, it's low stress, making longevity and comfort likely.
Lashlee is a former Arkansas graduate assistant under coach Houston Nutt. He was also a walk-on quarterback following a great high school career at Shiloh Christian in Springdale.
Would Lashlee leave SMU -- he also has a new six-year contract and huge buyout -- to come home to Northwest Arkansas? Answer is a lot closer to never than not likely.
Odds might be a bit better for Drinkwitz, who also has Arkansas roots and ties to the Razorbacks football program. But he also has a six-year deal and hefty buyout.
Here's another list of possibilities but this whole mess of firing Pittman on the heels of three straight losses is actually a bit like Christmas coming early.
It's an opportunity to upgrade. Lose one, sign the best free agent possible. That's Jon Gruden.