Hire Missouri's Drinkwitz to Coach Hogs – When Sam's Done
Like to throw an idea out there that some might think interesting. Most will likely say I'm crazy. Hire Eli Drinkwitz as the next Arkansas football coach.
I didn't say for next year. I'm still a Sam Pittman fan, still think he should coach the Razorbacks next season. But when Sam is done with football, ready to retire to his boat and spend more time with his wife, this is a grand idea.
In case you had trouble coming to terms with this idea the first time I said it, let me throw it out there again. You say that throw is so far off target not even the amazing Andrew Armstrong can snag it?
Armstrong catches nearly everything, and made one of the most amazing grabs to save the Hogs' bacon on fourth down and allow them to continue a late fourth-quarter drive to take the lead Saturday.
But Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers gave the Columbia crowd one more thrill by marching 75 yards to regain the lead, then held off Arkansas' last-ditch effort, surviving an incomplete pass in the end zone and another near the goal line as time expired.
Did Drinkwitz dash to hug his quarterback when the 28-21 victory was sealed? Did he run to congratulate his defense? Celebrate with his coaches?
Nope, he hurried across the field because there he was in a flash, consoling Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. Despite what Arkansas fans think of Drinkwitz, he wasn't asking Green to transfer to Mizzou.
He was consoling a gifted athlete, taking time to lift him up and praise Green for a hard-fought, well played game in difficult, snowy and cold conditions. It was one competitor offering heartfelt congratulations to another.
Besides Armstrong's amazing catch, it was one of the best things I saw in that game. Yes, there were the three rushing touchdowns by Ja'Quindon Jackson, giving him 15 on the year, second in the SEC.
Yes, there was Armstrong's nine catches for 128 yards, all but 101 of Green's passing total.
Yes, it was a gutsy effort by the Razorbacks' defense, once again put in several tough positions due to turnovers by the offense. Mizzou's first two touchdowns required only drives of 40 and 34 yards thanks to Arkansas turnovers.
The Hogs tried valiantly to finish better than their 6-6 final regular-season record, and 3-5 in the SEC. That mark includes two blowout losses by Ole Miss and LSU and four close ones, 20-10 to No. 3 Texas and one-score setbacks to Texas A&M, Missouri and overrated Oklahoma State.
This is not an obituary on the Hogs' season. It's a plug to keep Pittman, but whenever that scenario changes, hire Drinkwitz. If he won't take it, hire SMU's Rhett Lashlee, a Springdale native who played at Arkansas.
Either way, Lashley or Drinkwitz, can't go wrong. Lashlee has a big buyout and just signed a six-year contract extension. Come to think of it, so did Drinkwitz last January.
But if you want to win -- talking to the deep pocket Hog boosters here -- pony up like was done to hire basketball coach John Calipari. Here are a lot of reasons why Drinkwitz should be hired, among the biggest are his Arkansas roots.
Consider:
* He coached at Springdale High.
* He grew up in Alma, graduating as an Airdale.
* He was FCA Huddle Leader of the Year, never a bad thing.
* He graduated from Arkansas Tech.
* He was 12-1 as first-year head coach at Appalachian State.
* He's never been worse than 3-5 in the SEC.
* In the last two seasons, Missouri is 20-5.
I understand lots of Arkansas fans detest Drinkwitz because he says stuff to stir the pot and antagonize them — as he told Pittman he'd do a handful of years ago — just to build up the rivalry and increase interest.
Then, there are the billboards and bragging he's done when luring recruits away from the Natural State to the land of Misery. But lots of coaches are edgy, and he's been a winner. Before coaching App State, he was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Boise State and North Carolina State.
It's still my belief that Pittman will lead the Arkansas football program to take another step forward next season. It's still my hope he's given every opportunity to do that. Nobody is more deserving of the chance or whatever success might come his way.
But Pittman is 63 and likely won't be coaching when this decade ends. Whenever he's stepping down as Head Hog, it makes sense from where I sit to hire Drinkwitz. Or Lashley. Take your pick but if you simply hire an up-and-comer without Arkansas roots, he'll be gone when the next top program comes calling.