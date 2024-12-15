Brazile's Role With Calipari, Razorbacks Coming Into Focus
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every rotational player on the Arkansas roster had some relationship with coach John Calipari prior to this year. They were either recruited by Calipari or transferred with him from Kentucky. Everyone except one.
Trevon Brazile entered the transfer portal, explored his professional options, but ultimately stayed back to be the lone returner on the roster. He's carved out a role on a talented roster in the past two games, scoring 15 points against Michigan and 11 points against Central Arkansas.
Calipari wasn't sure wasn't what he was getting before the season but quickly became impressed with what he had.
"He came up to me and said ‘Man, you’re better than I thought you were.'" Calipari told Brazile before the season.
Now that the season is underway, he's even more impressed with what he's gotten so far. With injuries to both fellow big men Jonas Aidoo and Zvonimir Ivisic at various points in the season, Brazile has played over 15 minutes in four straight games and gotten seven and six rebounds against Michigan and UCA, respectively.
"I'm really proud of [him]," Calipari said. "He's been through a lot. He wanted to play for me. He came to me and said, 'I want to meet with you.'"
Brazile is slowly coming his own in Calipari's system, he ranks second on the team in rebounds per game (4.4) and first on the team in field goal percentage (68.8%).
"I’m just doing what I know I can do," Brazile said after the win of UTSA. "The things I’m good at I’m just trying to excel in that and be perfect in it or close to perfect."
Calipari still sees more room of growth with Brazile, who is reaping the benefits of playing under the legendary coach.
"I told him he's being treated with respect," Calipari said. "That's part of the reason it's coming out. There's even more in him than he's shown us."
Arkansas will finish non-conference play with a two-game homestand starting against North Carolina A&T. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.