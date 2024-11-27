Former Razorback Taken Off PUP List for Broncos Game Sunday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas All-American linebacker Drew Sanders is back on an NFL 53-man roster. The Denver Broncos activated him off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Monday.
The news was first reported by Mike Kils of 9News. He is eligible to play for the Broncos in the Week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday.
The former Hog had surgery in April to repair a torn Achilles suffered during the team's offseason program. The original recovery timetable was between six and nine months.
In his lone season at Arkansas after two seasons at Alabama, Sanders finished with AP first-team All-American honors and finished second in the SEC with 103 tackles, including a career high 16 tackles against Mississippi State.
He also led the Hogs in sacks with 9.5, the most by a Razorback since 2012 and became the first Butkus Award finalist in program history, given to the top linebacker in the country.
Sanders decided to forgo his senior season and was drafted in the third round with the 67th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Broncos. He made an immediate impact, appearing in all 17 games including four starts. Sanders totaled 24 tackles and recovered a fumble in his rookie season.
Now in his second year, Sanders joins a Broncos team that currently sits at 7-5 and holds the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. Denver's defense is third in both total yards allowed and scoring defense in the NFL.