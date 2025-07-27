Former Razorbacks' All-American carted off field at training camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Within the same hour Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a fractured collarbone during training camp, Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders went down with a lower leg injury Saturday.
Sanders was carted off the practice field during Saturday's training camp, aided by the team's medical staff and teammates into the for further evaluation of his injury.
During his second season in the league, Sanders ruptured his Achilles tendon which forced him out of the final 13 games of the season.
However, coach Sean Payton was able to confirm that he did not re-aggravate his Achilles which is potentially good news, but an MRI is still needed to determine the extent of his injury.
"We don't have any information yet," Payton said. "It's not his Achilles. But I want to wait and see once the doctors do the MRI."
Sanders goes into his third season in the league after playing one season at Arkansas as an All-American performer. He was drafted in the third round and played in all 17 games as a rookie, recording 24 tackles and one tackle for loss in 2023.
A breakout second season was cut short to just four games last season, recording eight total tackles, one quarterback hurry and one sack across in 18 defensive snaps.
Payton told reporters in an interview at the NFL Combine that he is very high on Sanders potential to offer pressure in multiple ways as a linebacker.
“Right now, inside, we are talking about Drew, and last year we went into the offseason with the EDGE idea. Then we have progressed enough to where he is going to work inside. It’s how the season finished, too. We are going to keep him right there.
Broncos general manager George Paton shared how his franchise views Sanders as a starter in the NFL.
“We think Sanders can be a starter in this league at linebacker," Paton said. "Now let’s see how it goes. We’re going to keep adding good players. Competition, we just want competition at all of the positions. We’re not anointing anyone starters, but we just want to keep bringing in competition and we’ll get good results.”
The Broncos signed former Razorback linebacker Dre Greenlaw in free agency this offseason after he missed the majority of the 2024 regular season due to a freak Achilles tendon injury suffered during Super Bowl 58.
The Fayetteville native appeared in two games in December finishing with nine tackle but did not finish either game due to an injury to his quadricep muscle.
With so many starters and backups injured, it gives plenty of others an opportunity to show coaches what they bring to the table in training camp.
“I think it helps [our backups] as it pertains to [injuries]," Payton said Friday. "Remember in that offseason, it’s all geared toward this. Some of those guys got more reps because of [Greenlaw and Alex Singleton recovering]. Now it’s good to have those two guys back. When you’re able to shuffle guys through with all the groups, I think it helps.”