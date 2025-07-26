Broncos Linebacker Carted Off with Potentially Severe Injury
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Drew Sanders was carted off during Saturday's training camp practice with an apparent lower-body injury. Sanders was aided by the team's medical staff and whisked away to the locker room for further analysis.
Head coach Sean Payton confirmed after practice that Sanders did not suffer an Achilles' injury -- as was the case in 2024 -- though an MRI will be done to determine the exact nature.
"We don't have any information yet," Payton said. "It's not his Achilles. But I want to wait and see once the doctors do the MRI."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A 2023 third-round pick, Sanders played in all 17 games as a rookie for the Broncos but was limited to just four appearances last season, recording four solo tackles, one quarterback, and a sack across 84 total snaps (18 defensive).
Initially tasked with learning both linebacker positions, Sanders is now considered a full-time ILB who was expected to compete with Justin Strnad and Levelle Bailey for the top reserve spot behind starters Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton.
"The vision is clear. Inside linebacker," Payton said in May. "We think he’s a pressure player. So obviously, there’s ways where you can pressure that guy from a stacked position, or to an outside position. He’s doing well handling it.”
With Greenlaw (quad) and Singleton (ACL) returning from serious injuries of their own, the Broncos could lean a tad more heavily on Strnad, Bailey, as well as bottom-of-the-roster types JB Brown, Karene Reid, and Jordan Turner in the ramp-up to the preseason.
“I think it helps them as it pertains to… Remember in that offseason, it’s all geared toward this," Payton said Friday. "So some of those guys got more reps because of that. Now it’s good to have those two guys back. I think that [in] the springtime, when you’re able to—and we try to shuffle guys through with all the groups—I think it helps.”