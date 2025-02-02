Kentucky Fans 'Absolutely Sick' About Losing to Coach Cal
Mark Pope's honeymoon with Big Blue Nation officially ended Saturday night. It's over for a simple reason: Pope failed to do the one thing Kentucky fans wanted from him more than any other. That's right, perhaps even more than a national championship because he only had once chance to get this one right.
Pope's assigned task was no secret. He knew what it was. His players knew it. Everyone in Kentucky from the governor to UK cheerleaders to the janitor at Rupp Arena knew it. Pope had to beat Arkansas this season.
It wasn't beating Arkansas that mattered. It was beating John Calipari, the Razorbacks' coach. Pope was hired as Kentucky's coach just two days after Calipari quit the job he'd had for 15 years and moved on to Arkansas.
Pope had to save face for Big Blue Nation. If possible, whip Calipari and Arkansas by 20 or 30 points and embarrass the guy. Strip him of pride. But under no circumstances was Pope to allow the man they used to affectionately call Coach Cal come to Rupp and leave with a win. No way, no how, certainly not this season, the first time he returned to Kentucky.
But Calipari out-coached Pope. His Hogs outplayed the 'Cats. His schemes worked, his adjustments were near-perfect. Pope was left grasping for answers while Kentucky fans watched in horror.
How could the No. 12-ranked 'Cats be losing to an Arkansas team that limped into Rupp with a 1-6 SEC record? How could Calipari, the coach they scorned, suddenly regain his Hall of Fame luster and deal them the worst loss imaginable?
The 23,500 UK fans in Rupp were reduced to shameful silence, less than two hours after booing their former coach and three Razorbacks who played last year for Kentucky. A huge national TV audience watched the drama unfold like a Shakespearean play.
Kentucky fans watching at home lit up message boards. A few folks respectfully gave Coach Cal his due for a great job. Others were just angry. All expressed negative emotions that ranged from disgusted to disappointed, from embarrassed to being absolutely sick.
Some blamed Rupp fans for booing the Hogs and their coach and providing even more incentive. They said those fans showed no class. Lots blamed Pope for getting schooled by one of the coaching legends of his generation.
Some were even disrespectful to Pope, showing just how badly Big Blue Nation wanted to whip Calipari. They said he had one job this season: Beat Calipari. They called it the worst loss ever at Rupp, worst performance ever, absolutely unacceptable. They said he got out-coached and let Calipari walk out of Rupp smiling while Kentucky fans looked like idiots. One even wondered if it's too late to get Coach Cal back.
Several used the excuse that Kentucky's point guard was hurt and didn't play, conveniently forgetting that Arkansas point guard Boogie Fland is out following hand surgery. By the way, it's Fland who was second in the SEC in assists, tops in minutes played, and Arkansas' second-leading scorer.
The fervent Kentucky fans will eventually calm down and hopefully forgive Pope for a single loss. Razorback fans need to remember it's just one win. It was a great victory, though, and for Kentucky, the worst possible loss.