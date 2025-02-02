Calipari, Former ’Cats Get Last Laugh, Leave UK Fans in Shock
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari's homecoming went just as planned. He was booed, adored, jeered and ultimately made sure he disappointed Kentucky fans one last time Saturday night with an 89-79 victory at Rupp Arena.
Since April, Kentucky fans have been relentless on social media about how happy the separation between the program and Calipari has been. The same group that posted score comparisions on X early on this season were gifted a hand wrapped loss with a red bow atop.
The boo birds toward Calipari started early long before tipoff even with legendary Kentucky coach Rick Pitino's message discouraging that behavior. The Razorbacks first-year coach embraced it and so did his trio of Wildcat transfers DJ Wagner, Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic.
All three Kentucky transplants contributed mightily to the Razorbacks upset of the No. 12 Wildcats scoring a combined 52 points led by Thiero's 21. Two of Kentucky's original signees, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond, were in on the action provided energy on both ends plus a pair of highlight reel dunks.
Calipari was asked about his Razorbacks dominant performance, a game that his team was in dire need of to stay afloat in the SEC. He challenged his team to be fearless in a wild Rupp Arena environment and took that challenge to heart as Arkansas led for over 26 minutes, including the entire second half.
"{The Razorbacks] were fearless," Calipari told ESPN sideline reporter Alyssa Lang as he walked off the floor. "Now, we have been in two or three games that we should have been able to finish. We played with more confidence because they played fearless and I was coaching that way.
As a coach, Calipari earned victory No. 235 inside Rupp Arena which is the most all-time in college basketball history. Given he won the majority of those strolling the sideline as Kentucky's head man, this arena possesses an intimidation factor with fans motivated to make like hectic for Arkansas.
"Good win on the road, hard game to win in this building," Calipari said. "I've been here.
Richmond, who would have donned the Wildcats logo had Calipari remained at Kentucky in April, played with infectious defense which led to a couple buckets including a rim rocking dunk in transition. The true freshman played with an edge all night which got the best of him in the tunnel during Calipari's interview.
In typical Calipari form, he expects his team to remain calm, cool and collected after a huge win that can change season trajectory. Richmond let the hype of a big get the best of him which afforded millions of eyes watching a good laugh anyhow.
Coaches will revisit moments in their career that could've happened differently which can be absolutely true for Calipari during his final five seasons in Lexington. At a new school, facing the adoration from opposing fans after spending 15 years in that place has to make tonight's win special taking into account Arkansas' struggles this season.
Nearly ten months later, Calipari and his transfers received a chance to disappoint Big Blue Nation one more time and were able to do just that. Now, the challenge will keeping team emotions in check after such a monumental SEC road victory with another coming Wednesday against hated rival Texas.