Calipari Keeps Perspective on Hogs' Win Over Kentucky
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari was asked about the media circus and emotion that came with playing at his former home and wandered back in time a little.
He talked about looking up at the scoreboard and thinking he was behind instead of ahead because it was ingrained in him to look at the Kentucky side of the scoreboard. He did it for 15 years.
However, it seemed like every few minutes, reality struck again. The euphoria of the win wore of for just a moment. Arkansas is still just 2-6 in SEC play and on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. With the win over the Wildcats, Arkansas jumped 12 spots in the NET from 59th to 47th, but are still a Quad 2 loss on Kentucky's resume. The Razorbacks are now 2-7 in Quad 1 games, adding to its win in December over Michigan.
Calipari seemed to remind everyone else that the goal wasn't to win a singular game with extra backstory for his own personal pride, rather to complete a job he's paid $7 million to do, have success in the NCAA Tournament. To do that, you have to make March Madness first.
"We just are trying to win," Calipari said. "Now we’re going on to the next game."
The next game is another Quad 1 opportunity against Texas, who's won three out of its last four SEC games, including a win over No. 13 Texas A&M and a 31-point win over LSU, a team that Arkansas lost to earlier in the year.
"This is one game," Calipari said. "If anybody takes it more than that, you’re crazy. It’s one game. If I take it any different with my team then I’m crazy. We just needed to win folks. Whether it was Kentucky or, we just needed to win, so I can keep coaching."
As quickly as Arkansas fell off the tournament bubble with an unspectacular non-conference and a dreadful start to conference play, the long road back to national relevance doesn't happen by winning the biggest game of the year in terms of storyline, it comes with winning the mundane midweeks that the Razorbacks couldn't win to start SEC play.
"We can still write our own story," Calipari said. "People saw the coffin but they didn’t have all the nails down."
Tipoff between Arkansas and Texas is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday from Austin, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.