Game Note Tidbits: Pittman Knows Who Would Win Spelling Bee
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas faces Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for perhaps the final time. Here are three tidbits heading into the matchup with the No. 24 Aggies.
Third Down Disparity:
Arkansas continues to bail itself out of trouble on third down. Converting huge third and longs was key to taking down the Tigers 24-14. The Razorbacks are top of the SEC in third-down conversion percentage and are second nationally (61.02%). Texas A&M ranks 12th in the SEC at just 40.82%.
Run, Run, Run Some More:
Arkansas leads the SEC with 17 total rushing touchdowns, but Texas A&M ranks higher than the Hogs in rushing yards per game (256 vs 240). Running back Le'Veon Moss leads the Aggies with 354 yards. Quarterback Marcel Reed has 217 yards, despite only appearing in three games. Fellow running back Amari Daniels also has 197 yards.
Lack of Three-and-Outs:
Arkansas' prowess on third down has led hand-in-hand with the lack of three-and-outs. The Hogs have only had three three-and-outs through four games compared to nine from last year. The defense's rate of forcing three-and-outs is almost identical to the pace of last year. In the most recent game against Auburn, Arkansas only went three-and-out twice in 13 drives
Quotes of the Week:
"Them guys [A&M head coach Mike Elko and SEC Head of Officials John McDaid] they’re gonna win the spelling bee I can tell you that"- Sam Pittman On Elko's Ivy League past
"When a player has the ability to make explosive plays, it certainly enhances your focus play-to play."- Mike Elko on Taylen Green
Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
