Green Looks to Replicate Performance Against UAPB This Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is no question that other than the first play, there was little to complain about Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green's performance against UAPB. He went 7-for-7 scoring touchdowns, showed off his legs and ran the two-minute offense with ruthless efficency.
Green also became just the third Razorbacks' quarterback in history since the team moved to the SEC in 1992 to be responsible for two rushing and two passing touchdowns, joining KJ Jefferson (twice) and Casey Dick (2008).
Despite the unceremonious ending where he and Dan Enos just couldn't get on the same page, ultimately leading to Enos' firing midway through the season, KJ Jefferson was a good quarterback in his tenure with the Hogs.
Perhaps no stat illustrates just how big the shoes Jefferson left green to fill. Jefferson had his two monster games of two rushing and passing touchdowns each against No.17 Ole Miss in 2021 and Kansas in the 2022 Liberty Bowl.
The circumstances were slightly different, Green would have continued to rack up stats if he was allowed to continue and Jefferson had 12 drives to accumulate stats against the Rebels in a 52-51 loss.
Jefferson was prolific in the big moments from 2021-2023. The 2021 Ole Miss game was on the road in Oxford and was billed as Jefferson's homecoming, having grown up 20 minutes from the stadium. If not for coach Sam Pittman's decision to go for two on the game's final play, the two teams might still be duking it out. The 55-53 win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl gave Arkansas back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2014-15 seasons.
Green will have his first test against his own team ranked No. 17, the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cowboys are a massive step up in competition. He won't be asked to be perfect in scoring touchdowns, but will be asked to display a similar skill set to win. Green will have to use both his arm and his legs to keep a talented Oklahoma State defense on its heels.
"You've got to have a guy for him," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "When you are competing against a guy that has the ability to run, you have to take that into account in your structure of defense and style of play."
However, Green is ready for the challenge. In the first true test in the post-Jefferson era, the new signal-caller is trying to maintain his composure.
"I'm excited about just the opportunity to be ABC and primetime with a great opponent," Green said on the Paul Finebaum Show. " [I need to] keep the process the same, preparing the same, not really pressing, being relaxed and trusting my preparation."
The two teams kick off for the first time since 1980 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
HOGS FEED:
• Hasz looking to have healthy second season with Razorbacks
• Scouting report indicates game against Oklahoma State will be closer than expected
• Hogs' speedy wide receivers come alive in Petrino's offense
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook