Hasz Looking to Have Healthy Second Season with Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots is considered the best tight end in Razorback history but Luke Hasz might at least be in the conversation if he stays healthy. Hasz is just a sophomore but has the capability to put up big numbers in Arkansas' creative offense.
That's why he was recruited by everyone from Alabama to Utah, with 16 other ranked schools also offering scholarships, according to Hasz's bio on the UA website. That wasn't a surprise since ESPN ranked Hasz, a consensus 4-star recruit, as the No. 2 player in the state of Oklahoma as a senior and the No. 3 tight end in the country.
"His feel for the game is unmatched," said Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green at SEC Media Days last month. "Like, he just recently started playing football. He said freshman or sophomore year of high school he started playing football, and that's crazy. It really speaks volumes to how talented he is and how dedicated he is to this sport."
At 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, Hasz possesses both the size and speed to be a dangerous pass catcher. He had a breakout performance in the fourth game of his freshman year by catching six passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at No. 12 LSU. He had a 59-yard TD catch less than a minute into the fourth quarter, followed by a 2-point grab to tie the game at 24. With 5:06 left, he caught an 11-yard TD to knot the score at 31.
Disaster struck the next week against Texas A&M when he suffered a broken collarbone and missed the rest of the season. He finished the year with 16 catches for 223 yards and three TDs, then opened this season by snaring three of his four targets for 42 yards, nearly half of that coming after the catch.
Asked to describe himself as a route runner, Hasz said, "I like to say I'm playing basketball out there. Like when I'm trying to get open, I'm using basketball moves to get open at the top of my routes."
Hasz said he was "pretty good" and started on the varsity basketball team as a freshman at Bixby. But the program was shut down during the Covid pandemic and Hasz said he "transitioned to football" and gave up hoops after "gaining a bunch of weight" while lifting weights during the down time with his twin brother, Dylan, a UA defensive back.
"It's awesome having a twin, especially with him being on the team with me," Luke said. "And still to this day, we're pushing each other, not only on the field but also in the classroom and stuff off the field."
The Hasz brothers are going home to the Sooner state Saturday to play at No,. 16 Oklahoma State, the first school that offered Luke a scholarship following his sophomore year at Bixby. He took a recruiting visit and other unofficial trips to OSU but the Cowboys never had a chance. Hasz only had eyes for the Hogs.
"I really just wanted to come here," he said when asked if he'd created a "top three" list while being recruited. "It was pretty much just a top one, if I'm being honest."
The reason? Primarily, it was Hogs head coach Sam Pittman, a fellow Oklahoman. Hasz was also thrilled about Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner, a 2009 grad of Illinois who joined the UA staff during Hasz's senior year at Bixby. Turner spent the previous 13 years coaching at Stanford, and the last 10 of those tutoring players who became NFL tight ends. That list includes Dalton Schultz, Zach Ertz, Austin Hooper, Coby Fleener, Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo and Colby Parkinson,
"(Turner) is probably the best tight end coach in the country with the way he teaches us and gets the room (of tight ends) involved," Hasz said. "I just like the way we're all involved and competing every day."
Hasz has worked hard to improve. Green said he and Hasz are usually about the first ones to the locker room each day, which speaks to their attitude and dedication. Hasz is functional as a blocker in the run game but his forte is catching and running afterward.
That's understandable since he played wide receiver as a sophomore in high school before moving to tight end, where he also excelled as a downfield target. Hasz said blocking and physicality is where he's improved most since arriving on campus, but needs to get better still. Turner has improved his footwork and pushed all the tight ends to excel.
That includes sophomore Ty Washington, who made a terrific 23-yard TD grab of a sensational and difficult throw by Green in the 70-0 opening rout of UAPB. Hasz also mentioned senior Andreas Paaske of Denmark and Var'keyes Gumms, a redshirt junior from Houston. Redshirt freshman Shamar Easter of Ashdown was a 4-star recruit and was the No. 1 player in Arkansas and the No. 6 tight end in the country, three spots behind Hasz.
Hogs defensive end Eric Gregory had high praise for Hasz and the improvement he's seen since a year ago when asked to assess his teammates' ability.
"We know he can catch the ball, so just him building on his blocking," Gregory said. "That is taking his game to another level."
Hasz is among 46 collegiate tight ends chosen for the John Mackey Award Watch List. That group will be trimmed to 10 players by a committee at mid-season. The winner will then be selected after three finalists are named. Brock Bowers of Georgia won the award the last two seasons and was a first-round draft pick of the Raiders.
Hasz isn't at that level but he's working hard to get there. He'd like to put on a show for friends and relatives who will be at the game in Stillwater.
"It's definitely exciting. I have a lot of former teammates (from Bixby) on their team," Hasz said. "This past weekend was exciting but I'm definitely excited to get there and play in my home state."
