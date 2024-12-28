Green’s Bowl Performance for Hogs Hasn’t Happened This Century
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When the dust settled on Arkansas’ 39-26 victory over Texas Tech on the Liberty Bowl, more legendary performances came to light.
Quarterback Taylen Green put up prolific numbers Friday night in Memphis completing 11-of-21 passes for 341 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and 75 yards rushing. That stat line along with averaging 31 yards per completion, whether it be a bowl game or during the regular season, hasn’t been done this century and led to him being named AutoZone Liberty Bowl's most valuable player.
Green's unique athletic ability makes some of his runs look easy. More often than not, he forces defenders into taking bad angles trying to chase him.
He had a successful season statistically with career highs in passing yards (3,154), rushing yards (602) and passing touchdowns (15). He was forced into nine interceptions this season with at least two of them unforced due to drops by his receivers.
A strong performance like this can carry over confidence into the offseason in preparation for spring football to continue getting better. One of the main issues Green must rid himself of is decision-making under pressure to lift Arkansas past a 7-6 season.
Arkansas quarterbacks were sacked 36 times this season which ranked No. 116 out of 134 FBS programs. Green would oftentimes run backwards to avoid trouble which proved costly as the Razorbacks lost 255 total yards and a shade over seven yards lost per sack.
One of Texas Tech’s 2.5 sacks dropped Green for a 14-yard loss which was a result of an intentional grounding penalty. The next play, Razorbacks’ kicker Matthew Shipley knocked down a 43-yard field goal instead of a chip shot from around the 11-yard line.
Luckily, the game was out of reach at that point with Arkansas firmly ahead by 20 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. It’s easy to pick apart Green’s internal clock and decision making but being coached by a perfectionist like offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, his offseason will be full of developmental work.