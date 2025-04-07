Harris Finally Might Have Found Forever Home on Hogs' OL
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When offensive lineman E'Marion Harris committed to the Razorbacks as a 4-star prospect in the 2022 class, he became one of the highest rated players to sign under coach Sam Pittman.
The 6-foot-7, 300 pound versatile lineman can play multiple positions but is often most comfortable at either guard spots. Because of his taller frame, opponents will send an extra blitzer or two to take advantage of mismatches.
"I think [E’Marion Harris] gets a lot of bull, you know, so whether it's bull rush out there at tackle or whether it's in at guard, he's a really good run-blocking guy and he's a good pass protector," Pittman said April 3. "The No. 1 thing that we have to work on him is setting down where, whether that be at tackle or not."
Harris played well last season starting each of Arkansas' 13 games including the Liberty Bowl where he helped pave way for 559 yards against Texas Tech. Pittman believes the Little Rock native's history of playing multiple positions is important as the offensive line is evaluated this spring.
"I would go as far as to say I think he’s probably our most valuable offensive lineman, because he can play four spots," Pittman said. "He can play all four spots well. Going back and looking at him last year, we had a need to move him out to tackle but I thought he was playing well inside at guard."
The Razorbacks offensive line was better in 2024 finishing No. 10 nationally in total offense at 456 yards per game, which is 130 yards more per game than in 2023. Despite the unit's improvement, there were still lapses in pass protection which could be attributed to a variety of issues including injuries at the right tackle and interior spots.
"So what he does is allow us to figure out who’s No. 5 and who’s No. 4," Pittman said. "I think Shaq McCroy is really continuing to move forward and that might allow us, which we’ve done, to move [Harris] inside a little bit more. We’re just trying to find the best five guys that we can so we can move the ball and protect the quarterback."
Arkansas finished 2024 with 36 sacks allowed which ranked No. 114 nationally, exactly 14 spots better than 2023 when the unit surrendered 47 in 12 games. Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos assembled pieces this offseason to possibly return to having the biggest line in college football next fall averaging 6-foot-5, 320 pounds.
Pittman indicated Thursday that he is confident in Harris' ability to play wherever he is needed. With Corey Robinson and Fernando Carmona entrenched on the left side of the line, it sounds like the Razorbacks have figured out where they intend to line him up this fall.
"[Pass protection] is still something that we have to continue to work on," Pittman said. "I thought he played well inside and outside last year. So we’re just going to find out where our line can be the best and put him wherever. I don’t think he cares, I think he just wants to play. "