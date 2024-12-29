Has Pittman Found Key to Warmer Winters Hatfield Didn't Enjoy?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is perfect in bowl games. While a lot of fans love to put disclaimers on everything, the record is 3-0.
He may have discovered providing hope for the next season from a bowl win beats what former coach Ken Hatfield had to deal with. Even with teams that were relevant in the national picture for much of his six seasons, the record in bowl games was just 1-5.
That makes for some cold winters. Never mind two of those losses came in bowl games when quarterback Quinn Grovey had the misfortune of being sick in back-to-back Cotton Bowls and an Orange Bowl game against Oklahoma that was Barry Switzer's payback for the 31-6 Hogs' win in 1977. The record is still the record.
Houston Nutt can relate, too. He finished 2-5 in bowl games. When you consider those two had some of the highest winning percentages in Razorback history for coaches and they still had an off-season of discontent, that probably explains everything about this discussion.
After the Razorbacks' beat a depleted Texas Tech team, 39-26, in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, hope has shot through the roof for next season. It was still a win and Pittman was as happy as the head Hog should be after a win.
Just don't count on it meaning a whole lot for next season. Lou Holtz made that crystal clear after warning everyone following the Orange Bowl win "last year has nothing to do with this year."
While a win is always better than a loss, fans probably should just enjoy it. Don't ready anything into next year. The Hogs may not even have some of the players in that game still on the team by the time fall practices start.
With one transfer portal closing Saturday, another 10-day period opens in April, probably after the Razorbacks' spring practice ends. We've seen players in the Red-White game suddenly transfer away before the next season.
Wins do provide hope and raise expectations. That's usually good for selling tickets but doesn't do a thing when they start keeping score.
Considering Pittman worries if he thinks he's not worrying enough he is probably already turning his attention to other things, mainly filling some holes from the transfer portal. And then he'll start putting the pieces of the puzzle together for next year.