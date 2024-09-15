Razorbacks Flirt with Fire; Escape with Win Over UAB
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Perhaps it was all a ploy to improve coach Sam Pittman's record in one- possession games, but Arkansas nearly came to grips with a disastrous loss in the home opener. The Razorbacks ultimately won the game, 37-27, over the UAB Blazers.
"It was one of those games that didn't feel like we ever got in a rhythm," coach Sam Pittman said. "The thing that we did well was we ran the football and made critical third and ones and fourth and twos."
With 3:36 left in the game and UAB hanging around within three points, quarterback Taylen Green, who holistically had a nightmarish day passing the ball, calmly used his legs to put the game on ice on third and goal from the 9 yard line after dropping the snap and nearly losing the ball the play prior.
The Hogs dug themselves quite an early hole, Green was intercepted by Michael Moore on the opening drive for Arkansas, and Green never really recovered through the air. He finished the day 11-for-26 for 161 yards through the air.
While Green struggled through the air, Arkansas leaned heavily on the ground game. Ja'Quinden Jackson ran for 147 yards on just 15 carries. It's his third straight game with over 100 yards.
At 397 yards, Jackson is just 50 yards from eclipsing the leading rusher from the 2023 Razorbacks in three games (KJ Jefferson, 447).
"I was telling them to give me the ball," Jackson said. "Hey, give me the ball, it’s working. Give me the ball."
UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno picked apart the Razorback defense for most of the first half, methodically using the short and intermediate game to stun the crowd of 75.021 at Razorback Stadium. It's the eighth largest crowd in school history and the largest for a non-conference game since 2006.
"We knew what we put on in the first half wasn’t the standard," linebacker Stephen Dix said. "When we came in, regardless of what the score was, we needed to address the standard."
Andrew Armstrong was the only reliable receiver for the Razorbacks, catching eight passes for 137 yards. He was the only wideout with a reception in the first half.
Kicker Kyle Ramsey redeemed himself despite missing a field goal in the first half. Not only did he nail a 51-yarder at the end of the first half, he was put in a near-identical situation as last week against Oklahoma State. He had a 40-yard field goal with the Razorbacks up by seven early in the fourth quarter. This time he made no mistake, giving the Hogs a two-possession lead with 13:31 left to go.
However, things never come easy for Razorbacks. After holding the Blazers to just 34 yards in the third quarter, the poor tackling that plagued the Hogs for most of the first half reared its ugly head again. Tight end Dallas Payne broke multiple tackles for a 21-yard touchdown pass from Zeno to cap off a 12-play, 83-yard drive.
Arkansas will turn its attention to the SEC slate starting with Auburn on the road Saturday. The game will kick off at either 2:30 p.m. or 3:15 p.m. A TV Network has not yet been announced.
