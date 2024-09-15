Hogs Finally Get Sigh of Relief with Flat Performance at Home
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It wasn’t a pretty sight as the Razorbacks opened its gates for the first time in 2024. The final score was very indicative of UAB’s fighting energy it brought to Razorback Stadium.
A light amount of boo-birds flew around during the first few offensive drives as Arkansas stumbled to a 17-3 deficit in the first half. Coming out flat at home has been an issue for much of the past two seasons.
That looked to be the case once again for the Razorbacks before tying the Blazers to close the second quarter. UAB has struggled since the end of Bill Clark’s tenure going 5-9 over the past two seasons under Trent Dilfer.
UAB assembled a game plan to attack Arkansas’ defensive edges through a horizontal pass and run game. It was an approach that allowed the Blazers offense to chew up game clock to keep offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s offense off the field.
It was met with moderate success compared to Arkansas’ lack of preparation for a home crowd which was ready to burst into cheers for offensive success. Overthrows and a single turnover made a game which closed with a 23.5 point spread closer than anyone expected.
Blazers’ quarterback Jacob Zeno completed 23-of-32 passes for 235 yards which were mostly dump off passes and bubble screens. Downfield blocking was key to UAB’s chunk yardage plays and keeping the game close deep into the fourth quarter.
There’s plenty to clean up for Arkansas as it transitions into SEC play against Auburn. Things weren’t pretty in the home opener and smooth sailing next week shouldn’t be expected with a road game on The Plains.
Arkansas did run the ball at will against UAB to a tune of 266 yards. Ja’Quinden Jackson continues to tear through defenders with 15 carries for 147 yards and one score.
