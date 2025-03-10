Hogs’ Target Breaks National Freshman 100m Record, New Offers Emerge
HOUSTON — From virtually unknown freshman in high school to can’t miss college prospect, Dillon Mitchell saw his life change in seconds.
The 5-foot-8, 155 pound athlete hit the afterburner during his 100-meter dash Friday afternoon, which broke the national freshman record. One day later, he ran the same race in 10.29 seconds, sending his recruitment into uncharted territory.
Going into the weekend, Mitchell had offers from Arkansas and Texas State, respectively. Once he broke his record time again Saturday, he earned 10 offers from FBS schools in a matter of 90 minutes.
Programs such as Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Ole Miss, SMU, Syracuse, Houston and Baylor took immediate notice. He mentioned he’s gone through immense training throughout his life and wants to continue getting better each day to become one of the best in the nation.
“I’m glad all the hard work through all these years is paying off,” Mitchell said.
He made an immediate impact on the gridiron as a freshman by rushing for 667 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 26 carries. Mitchell scored seven touchdowns on 11 receptions and six scores on eight special team returns in nine games in 2024.
Even though Mitchell has fielded double digit offers, Arkansas was the first major college program to extend an offer to the class of 2028 speedster in January. His training has worked well positing a 4.37 second laser timed 40-yard dash in December.
He’s also posted times of 6.74 seconds in the 60-meter during a meet at Texas A&M which also is a freshman record. Mitchell added another solid time in the same event at 22.1 seconds in the 200-meter.