Hogs' Hidden Gems Break Out Against Red Raiders; Pittman Paid
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas took care of business in bowl season once again as the Razorbacks defeated Texas Tech 39-26 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Friday, Dec. 27. The Hogs are now 3-0 in bowl games under Pittman, the only coach in school history to win his first three bowl games.
Going into the game, it was expected that the Razorbacks and Red Raiders would participate in a track meet and the first half didn't disappoint. Texas Tech's defense was one of the nation's worst defenses going into the postseason ranking No. 123 against big plays allowing 199 plays of 10+ yards, 64 plays of 20+ (No. 109), 31 of 30+ (No. 108) and No. 133 out of 134 teams in 70+ yard plays with five.
Arkansas took advantage of its opponents porous defense to a tune of 559 yards and 14 plays of 10+ yards. Included in the first half offensive explosion was redshirt freshman Dazmin James, the lightly used used 6-foot-2 wide receiver, who's first career reception resulted in a school-record 94-yard touchdown.
In previous years, lightly used players like C.J. O'Grady and Ty Washington received their chances during bowl games which led to them scoring touchdowns in the 2016 Belk Bowl and 2022 Liberty Bowl, respectively. The shocker out of this is James, a North Carolina state championship track star, rode the bench as other Arkansas receivers ahead of him dealt with drops and separation issues throughout the season.
Sophomore running back Tyrell Reed transferred in from Hutchinson Community College during the offseason and hadn't played a down since the season opener against UAPB. Like James, Reed caught his first pass of the season and sped through Texas Tech's last line of defense to score his first receiving touchdown with the Razorbacks.
Following Arkansas' victory in the Liberty Bowl, Pittman earned a few incentives from his contract for winning a bowl game and securing his third winning record in five seasons, according to a report.
Pittman, now 30-31 overall in five seasons with the Razorbacks, was not extended through Dec. 31, 2028 as it was originally reported but secured a solid chunk of change Friday night. After having his contract restructured following the COVID impacted season, his 3-7 record from 2020 was forgiven with 2021 counting as Year One contractually, which brings his record to 27-24 and 11-21 in SEC play.