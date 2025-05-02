Hogs land another commitment for 2026 class in Texas tight end
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas received good news Friday morning with the commitment of 2026 Pflugerville, Texas tight end Jaivion Martin, he announced on his X account.
The 6-foot-4, 250 pound prospect is ranked as the No. 438 overall prospect for the 2026 recruiting class, No. 20 among tight ends and No. 60 athlete,according to 247sports composite rankings.
He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Houston, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Cal, Duke, Oregon State, Maryand, UNLV and many others.
Martin does everything well at tight end possessing soft hands, underrated physicality as a blocker and can line up at multiple positions in the passing game with speed to breakaway from defenders. He caught 51 passes for 804 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior for the Panthers.
He had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2023 when he caught sophomore 37 passes for 557 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Razorbacks' third-year tight ends coach Morgan Turner signed a crop of transfers during the winter portal window who each bring a variety of different skillsets to the room. Rohan Jones (Montana State), Jeremiah Beck (JUCO) and Jaden Platt (Texas A&M).
Arkansas does have another tight end committed for the 2026 recruiting cycle in Arkansas 3-star tight end Kade Bush who went public with his pledge March 27.
The 6-foot-5, 220 pound tight end saw his recruitment stock rise in 2025 with power conference scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kansas State and Washington State to go along with Utah, Utah State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa State and Northwestern.
Arkansas will host fellow 2026 tight end Kai Wesley for an official visit during a loaded visit weekend at the end of May. Martin's addition surges the Razorbacks 14-man class up to No. 3 in the SEC, No. 15 nationally in 247sports 2026 recruiting rankings
The Razorbacks has brought in multiple freshmen tight ends twice under sixth-year coach Sam Pittman which occurred in 2023 when the Razorbacks signed both Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter.
Before former tight end coach Dowell Loggains accepted the role of offensive coordinator at South Carolina, he had a commitment from Kansas 4-star tight end Jaden Hamm. Once he left for the Gamecocks, Hamm withdrew his pledge and signed with his home state Jayhawks.
Arkansas' offense was much more potent in year one under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, finishing No. 10 nationally in total offense while averaging 460 yards per game last season.
His offense was one of the best in the FBS with 246 chunk plays of 10+ yards in 2024 which ranked No. 3 nationally, an improvement from just 139 such plays (No. 108) in 2023.
2026 Razorbacks Recruiting Class
DE Colton Yarbrough
QB Jayvon Gilmore
S Adam Auston
WR Dequane Prevo
TE Jaivion Martin
DL Ari Slocum
S Tay Lockett
DB Jalon Copeland
WR Robert Haynes
DB Kyndrick Williams
TE Kade Bush
OL Tucker Young
DL Carnell Jackson
DB Jack Duckworth