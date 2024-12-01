Hogs Offensive Coordinator Connected to Head Coach Vacancy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has been linked as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy of the Charlotte 49ers, according to reports.
Petrino returned to Arkansas as its OC after not being retained by first-year coach Mike Elko at Texas A&M. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman sent a shockwave across the country hiring the program's former coach November 2023 following a tumultuous 4-8 season.
Arkansas immediately improved from a total yardage standpoint from No. 107 at 326 yards per game up to No. 13 at 451 yards in just a single season. The Razorbacks improved its third down efficiency rate from 38% last season to 43% in 2024 and ranked near the top ten before the calendar flipped to November.
"The Charlotte job is regarded as one of the best in the Group of 5. The city of Charlotte annually ranks among the fastest-growing in America, and the program is young enough that a successful coach can put his fingerprints on the program in a way that is not possible at other institutions."- Zach Barnett, Football Scoop
Charlotte recently fired its coach Biff Poggi after two seasons and a 6-16 record overall and only winning four American Athletic Conference games. The 49ers are a relatively young program with only 10 seasons at the FBS level and only one bowl appearance which came in 2019 when the team finished 7-6.
Petrino has a wealth of head coaching experience at the FBS level including stints at Louisville, Arkansas and Western Kentucky. He holds a 137-71 record in 17 seasons and guided teams to 11 bowl appearances in 13 seasons as a FBS coach.