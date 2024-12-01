Will Hogs Care About Ball Security Enough to Win Next Year?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — To sum up much of the season it has to be related to Arkansas' ineptidtude of ball security. The Razorbacks were tied for dead last with Auburn with a -9 turnover margin this season which also ranked No. 119 nationally.
Arkansas finished No. 75 in turnover margin last season at -1, No. 69 in 2022 at an even zero, No. 32 at +5 in 2021 and finished No. 25 with a +5 in 2020. What that says is Razorbacks coaches and players both do not prioritize clean, disciplined football.
It's hard enough to win at a high level in the SEC already but Arkansas' downward turnover margin over the past three seasons is a telling sign that things aren't going to be much better in 2025. The Razorbacks are a combined 7-17 in one possession losses under Coach Sam Pittman and 14-20 since its loss to Texas A&M in 2022.
The Razorbacks issue with ball security ballooned to an embarrassing mark this season with 28 total fumbles but lost just 13 of those which is still an extremely high number. Pittman's first two teams were full of veteran players and combined for 13 total fumbles.
On Arkansas' roster alone in 2024, it had seven regular contributors classified as underclassmen and time and time again. Quarterback Taylen Green ended up with the most of any Razorback with 12 total fumbles, losing five of them.
Green dropped at least one ball on the ground each of the final seven games of the season and 10 out of 12 regular season games. Backup quarterback Malachi Singleton and running back Rashod Dubinion had four fumbles apiece, Ja'Quinden Jackson had three and Isaiah Sategna was credited with two.
Pittman and his coaching staff must make ball security a priority throughout the offseason or else Arkansas will be in the same spot it will be in next season. There's plenty of opportunity to make teams fear making mistakes like a running tall bleachers on blazing hot days of summer or carrying a soaked mattress around the practice field for good measure.
College football is a performance based business based on how much a coach wins and loses. Turnovers and pre-snap discipline are major factors in how much Pittman plans to win in 2025.