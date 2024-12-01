Nothing New Having Plenty of Blame for Razorbacks to Share
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' loss to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday basically ran down the checklist of everything that went wrong with this team in a season that had a record as mediocre as they played too often.
Right or wrong, teams usually end up with the record they earn. Just about every coach says in December a team with an average record was actually a better team, but just had bad breaks. It's funny how teams that play better tend to win more games and the ball appears to bounce their way more. It really doesn't, but they get there faster.
Saturday, all the problems came back in one game:
• Fumble, check
• Interception, check
• Penalties, check
• Questionable coaching decisions, check
• Bad clock management, check
Maybe part of the problem was Sam Pittman having to manage a game from the press box, something he hasn't done before. While he said later it wasn't a problem, they blew a chance to save a timeout that was called 18 seconds before the two-minute stop.
"I called timeout when Missouri had the football and was trying to use the two-minute as well on that," Arkansas head coachsaid. "I didn't want them to run a touchdown down the middle. I was hoping that they might miss a field goal."
That was the one when Tigers quarterback Brady Cook went blasting p the middle for a 30-yard score on the first play after that two-minute timeout. Apparently nobody thought to put a spy on a quarterback that had been doing that to teams all season long.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was managing timeouts on the field, but apparently it all got messed up for whatever reason.
"There really wasn't a time until it got down and I even told Bobby 'there's six seconds left I can use a timeout if you want me to,'" Pittman said. "He said, 'No, no, no, I got the play I want.' You hate to go home with one but I didn't really feel like there was another time I could use one."
For some reason they didn't want to use that last timeout and took a 10-second runoff when quarterback Taylen Green was called for grounding when his pass under duress was drilled into Fernando Carmona's back.
As a result, Petrino and Pittman decided who could take it home with them, but they were bringing a timeout on the plane back to Fayetteville after the game.
Considering the way everything has gone this season, it was kinda fitting, wasn't it?