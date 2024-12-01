Razorbacks' Offensive Lineman to Enter Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Second year Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Amaury Wiggins announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Sunday, per post on his X account.
"To begin, I want to thank God for guiding me and giving me the opportunity to play the game love," Wiggins said in his post. "Thank you to my teammates who have become my brothers over the last two years, and my coaches who took a chance on me. I'd also like to thank the Arkansas Academics staff, and my Learning Specialist for pouring into me and making sure I succeed in the classroom."
"Lastly, I want to thank Razorback Nation for taking me in and making me feel at home. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left. Thank you, Arkansas."
The former 3-star interior lineman signed with Arkansas after spending his freshman year at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. He was the No. 56 prospect in his JUCO class, No. 4 interior lineman and No. 16 prospect in Kansas.
Wiggins had a solid offer list out of Coffeyville which included LSU, Penn State, Illinois, Miami, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. He saw his first action with the Razorbacks during his freshman season against Western Carolina and Florida International before redshirting.
As a redshirt sophomore this season, the 6-foot-3, 310 pound center played extensively when Nichols was injured against UAB. He saw action in the season opener against UAPB and in a conference victory over Mississippi State.
Arkansas has now lost five players, all on offense, to the transfer portal since the season began. Pass catching options in wide receivers Jaedon Wilson and Davion Dozier and tight ends Var'Keyes Gumms and Ty Washington all departed from the program before the regular season came to a close.
In this day and age of college football the transfer portal and NIL play a huge role in roster retention and building throughout the offseason. Arkansas is expected to take as few as 15 players this offseason but it could be more which depends on how many athletes on the roster decide to leave for various reasons due to graduation, NFL Draft or opportunities elsewhere.
The Razorbacks currently have commitments from five offensive linemen through the high school and JUCO ranks including 4-star Connor Howes, 3-star Kash Courtney, 3-star Lionel Prudhomme, 3-star Blake Cherry and massive 6-foot-8, 3-star JUCO star Bubba Craig.
