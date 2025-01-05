Hogs' Offensive Mirage Lasts Four Possessions Against Vols' Top Defense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas made it to the first media timeout with a perfect 4-for-4 start from the floor against No. 1 Tennessee. DJ Wagner scored the first seven points of the game for the Razorbacks, Karter Knox made the team's second three less than 4 minutes into the game. Yet, the Hogs scored just 42 points the rest of the way in a 76-52 blowout loss.
"They had a good
game plan coming in," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said postgame. "They
scored on their first four baskets where
they just really picked us apart and got
us over-rotating."
It would take Arkansas over 11 minutes after the initial flurry to hit four more field goals, including nine straight misses. Despite Tennessee shooting a similar percentage to Arkansas from the floor, 39% to the Hogs' 38%, the Volunteers were able to attempt 69 shots from the field to Arkansas' 53, thanks in part to Tennessee's 24 offensive rebounds.
Johnell Davis failed to score a point. Zvonimir Ivisic was held to just three points on two shots in 9 minutes. Only Boogie Fland joined Wagner in double figures after the hot start, going 5-for-15 from the floor.
"They played like the No. 1 team in the country," coach John Calipari said. "They played with some desire. They were not going to let us come in here and win a fight. They were going to win that and they did."
After the pair of early threes, Arkansas also only made four triples for the rest of the game, reverting back to an earlier trend in the season when the team made about one out of every five threes. Calipari went back to a familiar saying postgame.
"You don’t have to make all your threes," Calipari said. "But you can’t miss them all."
Tennessee did come in boasting the second-best scoring defense in the nation at 56.2 points a game, behind only the Houston Cougars. However, given Arkansas' quick start and still falling short of Tennessee's season average, Calipari hopes this will be a learning experience moving forward.
"'You’re not going to make every shot,'" Calipari told his team. "'Just keep playing. Fight.’ You’ve got to learn to fight when you’re not playing well."
Arkansas faces another ranked team as part of a tough three game stretch to open SEC play. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.