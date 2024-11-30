Hogs Overcome Hectic Game Conditions in First Half Against Mizzou
COLUMBIA, Mo. — For all the talk about the unique snow conditions for the game, it was more of the same for Arkansas against Missouri. The Razorbacks and Tigers are tied at halftime 7-7.
The Hogs outgained the Tigers 160-107. Quarterback Taylen Green adapted to the snow better than Brady Cook. Green went 12-for-16 for 108 yards while Mizzou's Brady Cook completed just three passes for 26 yards.
However, Green committed a costly fumble recovered by Mizzou's Sterling Webb on a quarterback run in the first quarter. It was Arkansas' 12th lost fumble of the season, the second most in the SEC. The fumble set the Tigers up inside Arkansas territory at the 40-yard line.
Mizzou called all runs on the ensuing drive to get its only touchdown of the first half. An offsides and a pass interference penalty aided the Tigers to punch it in the end zone, a two-yard run by Marcus Carroll.
Arkansas responded by putting together the longest drive by either team. A 15-play, 80-yard drive capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run from Ja'Quinden Jackson, his 13th of the season.
In a scary moment, future draft pick defensive end Landon Jackson left the field on a stretcher with just over a minute left in the half after sustaining an injury. Jackson sustained the injury after making a tackle. Both teams were on a knee on the field as the game was delayed to transport Jackson from the field into an ambulance.
Missouri will get the ball to start the second half after winning the toss and deferring.