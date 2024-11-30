What Positions Will Razorbacks Target Once Transfer Portal Opens?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows perception is everything in college football and a .500 record in conference play will only help recruit the transfer portal during the offseason.
"I think 7-5, 4-4 in the league and beating a Top 25 team, a Top 5 team, I think that would really help us in recruiting and recruiting through the portal," Pittman said Monday. "Obviously, we're going to a bowl either way, but I think it would be big, big to get that win. We're gonna try like hell to get that done."
The last time Arkansas finished with an even 4-4 record in conference play was in 2021, Pittman's second season at the helm. The Razorbacks were invited to the Outback Bowl in Tampa against Penn State and left victorious with a 24-10 win and used that momentum to sign the No. 11 transfer portal class.
Arkansas' 2022 transfer portal haul included eight players who joined a nucleus of players already in the program. The class was headlined by linebacker Drew Sanders, defensive backs Dwight McGlothern, Latavius Brini, defensive linemen Terry Hampton, Landon Jackson and Jordan Domineck and wide receivers Matt Landers and Jaden Haselwood.
Injuries were a constant pain in the backside for Pittman's roster that season as Arkansas was unable to capture similar magic to 2021. The No. 10 Razorbacks started the season 3-0, but a loss to Texas A&M in Arlington sent the season on a tailspin, winning four of its last 10 games.
Similar to last year, the college football transfer portal will open Dec. 9, the day after ESPN announces the 12-team playoff field. Arkansas took 22 transfers last offseason and will likely take at least 15 this year to add to its core group already on the roster.
"Obviously, you have a core group of guys that, our record's 6-5, so it's not what everybody wants and all that, including me," Pittman said. "But we do have a good core group of players that we need to return. And so, we've got to do that first. And then you look in your pool and you say, 'Okay. How much I got? Well, I need this many this position. I need this many this position. I need...' You know?
"Then you kind of look at it and you say 'In the past, if we got a 100,000 and somebody else got 300,000, we're done. We're out of it.' I don't care what people say. You can't talk a guy because he likes you into a $200,000 transition. By the way, if any of you guys got $200,000 more, you'd be gone too. And so now we have it, so let's see what we can do with it."
Arkansas should try to load up the backend of the defense since it has struggled in pass coverage as it has regressed from No. 32 (208 yards per game) in 2023 to No. 113 (251 yards per game) this season. Because of graduation and roster retention, that could mean the Razorbacks target up to two cornerbacks and three safeties as six defensive backs are expected to graduate while a few others opt to leave the program.
Along the defensive line, Deke Adams' unit could leave for the NFL Draft or graduate. Landon Jackson is the No. 5 overall defensive end prospect by Mel Kiper and Eric Gregory will see his eligibility expire after six seasons in the program.
Defensive tackle Cam Ball could opt for the draft this season after the fourth-year junior racked up 35 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Luckily, the Razorbacks have recruited well, which has benefitted the unit's future, and will likely bring in up to four transfers to fill the openings.
The linebackers are a young group with a single scholarship senior in Stephen Dix, so the Hogs might avoid spending money on a transfer to replace him. Former 5-star recruit and Georgia linebacker, Xavian Sorey was a quality addition whoe leads the team in tackles, second in tackles for loss and fifth in sacks.
For offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's offense to truly go, he'll need help with a couple of playmkaers at wide receiver. Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa and Tyrone Broden are set to leave the program, leaving three open spots because of graduation and another with Jaedon Wilson's decision to transfer.
Wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch currently has commitments from a pair of class of 2025 wideouts. The expectation is Arkansas will pursue up to two three wide receivers depending on how portal season plays out.
At running back, redshirt senior Ja'Quinden Jackson will see his eligibility expire after his sixth collegiate season. Running backs coach Kolby Smith has done a good job splitting carries up for a rushing attack that sits No. 34 nationally at 185 yards per game.
Arkansas will likely target one tailback with a solid amount of experience to replace Jackson next season unless an unexpected departure takes place. Another unit to watch play out is offensive line which could move both left tackle Fernando Carmona and right tackle Keyshawn Blackstock inside.
E'Marion Harris has rotated inside and out at left guard and right tackle throughout the year. With Patick Kutas' expected return at right tackle in 2025, the Razorbacks could opt to pursue a left tackle to strengthen Eric Mateos' improved unit.
Pittman is hopeful that college football's revenue sharing model will even out the playing field to compete with NIL. Next season will be his sixth year at the helm and anticipates 2025 being the program's return to national relevance similar to 2021.
"I don't think the portal will be quite as big of a deal for us because we have money," PIttman said. "The first two years I was here, money wasn't an issue. It was scholarships and cost of attendance and all that. We went from 4-20 to 9-4. Then NIL came in. We just didn't have the money that other folks had.
"We are now going to get back into that area and maybe if it's Even Steven, hopefully, you'll see the team go back to what we did, what we're able to accomplish in our first two years."