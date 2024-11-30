Trio of Illini Freshman Take Down Hogs, Providing Blueprint
KANSAS CITY, Mo.. — Arkansas fought hard for to try and get back in the game against Illinois in a wire-to-wire 90-77 loss, but freshman guard Kasparas Jakučionis ran the offense for the Illini in the second half had all the answers. Jakučionis scored 14 straight points for Illinois starting at the 7:48 point in the second half.
"You don't coach that," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It's not like we were drawing up plays for him."
In the first half, it was a different first-year player that gave the Razorbacks all they could handle. Tomislav Ivisic, officially classified as a sophomore after being granted 3 years of eligibility by the NCAA, is in his first season of college basketball. He scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half, including four threes.
Will Riley, another freshman, despite only going 2-for-9 from the field and scoring five points, gave Illinois a vital third ball handler in key situations.
"I've had multiple multiple handlers [throughout my coaching career]," Underwood said. "I like being able to take advantage of the mismatch that way, the hot hand that way, run different actions that way. You add Will in there, we run Will at a point guard spot a lot in practice as well. That's who we are."
Arkansas' freshmen struggled to find their footing. Boogie Fland was held 2-for-12 from the field and eight points. Karter Knox was held scoreless without a shot attempt in just 8 minutes.
Despite Billy Richmond providing the Hogs with 12 points and four rebounds off the bench, Illinois' first-year trio outscored Arkansas' 49-20. Arkansas coach John Calipari continues to preach patience with his young team.
"We got work to do and it’s recognizing that," Calipari said. "The biggest thing again is you have a mentality, you get hit in the head, you’re playing to win. You settle down, you don’t shoot threes, you go to the rim, you get fouled."
Illinois is one of the few teams in a major college basketball conference that are less experienced than Arkansas. They rank 311th out of 364 teams with an average D1 experience of just 1.01 years, according to KenPom.
While another young group of freshmen just took down Calipari's bunch of first-year players with a wire-to-wire win, the Razorbacks are still looking to put together the pieces.
Arkansas plays Miami on the road as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge 6:p.m. Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.