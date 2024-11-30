Calipari Found One Absolute Positive in Hogs' Poor Showing
Best part of Thanksgiving Day's embarrassing basketball game was summed up by Arkansas coach John Calipari in four words: "Thank God it's November."
Of course, Illinois had a lot to be thankful for, mostly that 15-of-31 three-point shots found the net. Otherwise, the outcome could've been different than the 90-77 victory by the Fighting Illini.
"It's kind of modern day basketball. We're relying on three-point shooting," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "We made a lot of shots we haven't been making."
After Illinois jumped to an 11-0 start that increased to 21-6 less than eight minutes into the neutral site showdown in Kansas City, the result never seemed much in doubt. Oh, Arkansas kept fighting and got within nine in both halves, the last time with 4:10 to play.
But, it was a thoroughly disappointing performance by Calipari's team. Illinois is no slouch, to be sure. The Illini were ranked 25th before losing 100-87 to Alabama — the preseason No. 2 but now ranked ninth — by a score of 100-87.
Illinois has talent and was picked to finish fourth in the 18-team Big 10 Conference. The Illini were good last year, reaching the Elite 8 before losing to UConn, which was on its way to a second straight national championship.
Arkansas has aspirations of reaching the Elite 8 or better this season but has to iron out a long list of issues before that is even a realistic dream. Want a list of what's wrong?
Here's a short list:
* Poor defense at the three-point line.
* Poor offense at the three-point line.
* Inconsistent guard play.
* Inconsistent post play.
* Consistent anything.
None of this is news to Calipari or anyone who's watched the Hogs this season. The Hogs' first-year coach warned warned fans ever since he took the job that they shouldn't expect anything resembling a finished product until at least January.
Consider that one a promise delivered. Much of that can be written off to Calipari's decision to only recruit top talent for a nine-man rotation. Then came a few injuries and the team hasn't been able to scrimmage effectively — or scrimmage at all, he keeps saying — due to a lack of numbers.
"We've got a lot to learn," Calipari said. Then he delivered the other best thing he could say: "This team is going to be fine."
He continued by chalking up a lot of the Hogs' shortcomings to lack of quality practice time. "We haven't really even scrimmaged because we haven't had 10 guys," he said. "So, we have a lot of work to do."
The Turkey Day travesty wasn't a total waste. Besides happening in November, there were a few other positives from Arkansas' perspective.
Notably:
* Billy Richmond's energy and efficiency.
* Adou Thiero showing others how to man up.
* Nelly Davis' six assists and patient approach.
* The mere appearance of 6-11 Jonas Aidoo.
* Zvonimir Ivisic's continued progress.
Aidoo, the 6-11 All-SEC first-teamer and All-Defensive guy, is finally running the court and moving well. His return from a foot injury is encouraging, partly because with Trevon Brazile also back from an ankle injury, it seems the Hogs finally have 10 healthy bodies to scrimmage.
Davis suffered an injured wrist in preseason but he's been healthy for a while, except when it comes to his shooting percentages. A fifth-year guy who's been a stud the last few years, including during March Madness for Florida Atlantic, it seems just a matter of time until Davis breaks loose.
This team needs that to happen sooner than later because he's capable of joining Thiero as a veteran leader. But even Thiero's 26 points and six rebounds against Illinois were marred by nine misses in 21 free throws. Still, the 6-8 bulldozer with quick, agile feet was a man among boys compared to the rest of the Razorbacks.
Thiero exhibited a refuse-to-lose mentality that the entire team needs to adopt from the opening tip. Richmond's effort was similar and the freshman's 12 points off the bench, 10 in the first half, were made on 6-of-9 shooting, with just one miss inside the three-point arc.
Will the Hogs collectively play as poorly on defense the rest of the year? Not likely. They left open shooters in the corners — Illinois made five treys from the corners, according to Cal's count — despite practicing for days to NOT leave open shooters in the corners.
Will freshman point guard Boogie Fland look that lost again? Not likely. His 2-for-12 shooting, only one assist, two turnovers and four fouls made it his worst game by far. He's too good, too confident for that to become a pattern.
Illinois improved to 6-1 on the young season, Arkansas fell to 5-2. The Hogs would like nothing better than to get another crack at the Fighting Illini, especially since they surely wouldn't drain 15-of-31 treys again.
Arkansas will have to settle for facing the Miami Hurricanes in Coral Gables, Fla., on Tuesday. Miami is just 3-3 and has a Saturday game against Charleston Southern. The 'Canes have lost three road games to Drake (80-69), Oklahoma State (80-74) and VCU (77-70).
Expect the Hogs to show better than they did against Illinois. After all, the loss to the Illini was their last November game. Time to start improving.