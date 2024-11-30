REPORT: Pittman Will not Coach From Sideline Against Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will not coach from the sideline against Missouri but from the Razorbacks coach's boax, according to Trey Schapp.
Pittman is expected to undergo hip surgery following the conclusion of the regular season but recover in time to perform offseason duties. With Memorial Stadium covered in snow at kickoff, coaching from the box is probably the best decision for Arkansas' coach considering his noticeable limp, unsteady footing could be a recipe for disaster.
Arkansas coordinators Bobby Petrino and Travis Williams will take control timeout duties for communication purposes. Arkansas players have been seen without shirts pregame to embrace the bone chilling temperatures and precipitation.
The snow is expected to reduce to flurries just before the 2:30 p.m.kickoff but remain below freezing throughout the game.