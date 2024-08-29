How to Watch-Listen to Hogs' Opening in LR Tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Football is finally here with games that actually count on the final numbers. For Arkansas, that's a win that could help get a bowl spot. Arkansas-Pine Bluff will get a check.
In the end, we probably won't know a whole lot more about the Razorbacks than we got from fall camp. Pundits will proclaim certain things, but there's no telling what will be gained from a game against the FCS Golden Lions.
Game Notes
• This is just the second meeting between in-state foes Arkansas and UAPB. The Hogs defeated the Golden Lions, 45-3, in the first meeting between the two programs on Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock.
• The Razorbacks are 153-62-4 (.708) all-time, including 2-0 under coach Sam Pittman, at War Memorial Stadium, the program’s home venue in Central Arkansas since 1948.
• August 29 marks the earliest start to a season in program history. Previously, the Hogs’ earliest start date to a season was August 30, which occurred on four different occasions. Arkansas boasts an all-time record of 5-2 in games played in August, including a 5-1 mark in designated home games.
• QB Taylen Green is tasked with leading the Arkansas offense after transferring from Boise State, where he made 22 starts over the past two seasons and completed 287-of-483 passes (59.4%) for 3,794 yards and 25 touchdowns. A dual-threat quarterback, Green has also rushed for 1,024 yards and 19 scores on 164 carries (6.2 ypc) in his career.
• RB Ja’Quinden Jackson comes to Arkansas after spending the past three seasons at Utah, where he rushed for 1,358 yards and 14 touchdowns on 245 carries (5.5 ypc) over 28 games with the Utes. The Dallas, Texas, native has five career 100-yard rushing games to his name.
• WR Andrew Armstrong solidified himself as one of the nation’s top receivers last season, leading the Hogs with 56 catches for 764 yards and five touchdowns. The Biletnikoff Award watch list honoree has logged multiple catches in 23 consecutive games and owns a 28-game reception streak dating back to his 2021 campaign at Texas A&M Commerce.
• DL Landon Jackson enters the 2024 season as both a preseason All-American and preseason All-SEC selection after proving to be one of the nation’s most dominant pass rushers last year. The Texarkana, Texas, native tallied 44 total tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss, with 6.5 sacks and one pass breakup during his breakout junior campaign.
Watch-Listen to Game
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Location: War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, Ark.
TV: ESPNU
Listen: ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Northwest Arkansas, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and statewide on the Razorback Sports Network.
