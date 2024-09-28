All Hogs

How to Watch: Razorbacks, Aggies in Arlington for Final Time

Arkansas, No. 24 Texas A&M square off at AT&T Stadium for final Southwest Classic in Cowboys stadium

Daniel Shi

An empty and quiet AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday morning before the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies play at 2:30 p.m.
An empty and quiet AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday morning before the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies play at 2:30 p.m. / Daniel Shi-Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

ARLINGTON, Texas. — The Arkansas Razorbacks could take a huge step towards ensuring bowl eligibility against No. 24 Texas A&M Saturday for the final time at AT&T Stadium.

A yearly tradition for the most part between the two teams since the teams renewed their rivalry in 2009 after nearly a two-decade hiatus in the series, only three games since the restart have been played away from Arlington.

The Razorbacks will look to end the trips to AT&T Stadium on a positive after losing 11 of the last 12 meetings to the Aggies, with the only victory coming in 2021.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs through the Arkansas Razorbacks defensive line
Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs through the Arkansas Razorbacks defensive line during the second half at ATT Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite the recent woes, Arkansas still leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1927, 42-35-3.

How to Watch: No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Who: No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

What: Week 5 of the College Football season

Where: AT&T Stadium (80,000+), Arlington, Texas.

When: Saturday, September 28, 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN : (Play-by-play Dave Pasch, analyst Dusty Dvoracek, reporter Taylor McGregor)

Radio: Play-by-play Chuck Barrett, analyst Quinn Grovey, sideline reporter Geno Bell on HitThatLine.com and ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home plus the Razorback Radio Network.

SiriusXM: 381

Series: Arkansas leads the overall series 42-35-3, but in Arlington, Texas A&M leads 9-4.

Last Meeting: Texas A&M won 34-22 in 2023 in Arlington with Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator for Texas A&M.

Last Time Out, Texas A&M: The Aggies won its third straight game, defeating Bowling Green, 26-20 in front of a crowd of 99,523 at Kyle Field in College Station.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko leaves the field
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko leaves the field following a 52-10 win against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Last Time Out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks won its SEC opener for the first time since 2022 on the road against Auburn inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. The defense forced five turnovers en route to a 24-14 win.

HOGS FEED:

John Daly's Florida home destroyed by Hurricane Helene

• Hogs fans get chance to see QB they thought they were getting when UCF faces Colorado

• What will it take for Arkansas to finally end losing ways against Texas A&M?

• Even non-football folks paying attention to Razorbacks-Aggies

• Tight ends big key matchup between Razorbacks and Texas A&M on Saturday

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Football