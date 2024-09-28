How to Watch: Razorbacks, Aggies in Arlington for Final Time
ARLINGTON, Texas. — The Arkansas Razorbacks could take a huge step towards ensuring bowl eligibility against No. 24 Texas A&M Saturday for the final time at AT&T Stadium.
A yearly tradition for the most part between the two teams since the teams renewed their rivalry in 2009 after nearly a two-decade hiatus in the series, only three games since the restart have been played away from Arlington.
The Razorbacks will look to end the trips to AT&T Stadium on a positive after losing 11 of the last 12 meetings to the Aggies, with the only victory coming in 2021.
Despite the recent woes, Arkansas still leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1927, 42-35-3.
How to Watch: No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
Who: No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC)
What: Week 5 of the College Football season
Where: AT&T Stadium (80,000+), Arlington, Texas.
When: Saturday, September 28, 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN : (Play-by-play Dave Pasch, analyst Dusty Dvoracek, reporter Taylor McGregor)
Radio: Play-by-play Chuck Barrett, analyst Quinn Grovey, sideline reporter Geno Bell on HitThatLine.com and ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home plus the Razorback Radio Network.
SiriusXM: 381
Series: Arkansas leads the overall series 42-35-3, but in Arlington, Texas A&M leads 9-4.
Last Meeting: Texas A&M won 34-22 in 2023 in Arlington with Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator for Texas A&M.
Last Time Out, Texas A&M: The Aggies won its third straight game, defeating Bowling Green, 26-20 in front of a crowd of 99,523 at Kyle Field in College Station.
Last Time Out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks won its SEC opener for the first time since 2022 on the road against Auburn inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. The defense forced five turnovers en route to a 24-14 win.