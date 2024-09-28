John Daly's Florida Home Destroyed by Hurricane Helene
TAMPA — Former Razorback golfer and two-time major champion John Daly suffered the devastating loss of his home when Hurricane Helene swept through the Gulf Coast region of Florida.
Daly posted on social media before and after Helene hit the Big Bend area where he resides with his family. Hurricane Helene moved inland Thursday night and ripped through Big Bend around 11 p.m., delivering winds up to 140 miles an hour.
In an Instagram post Thursday, Daly posted a radar screenshot of the storm while pointing out his house near Tampa with an emoji. In part, he said: "Please be safe during Hurricane Helene."
Early Friday, Daly provided a Facebook update, talking about extensive damage but also gratitude for his family's safety.
"For everyone that has reached out, my family are all safe, but all our homes are not as water is pouring out of every crevice," Daly wrote. "Total loss and devastation after living here all my life! I still cannot imagine ALL we have lost, but we are SAFE and all can be replaced! Praise God!"
Daly, 58, was born in Carmichael, Calif., but grew up in Dardanelle, Ark., nine miles south of Russellville. He played for the Razorbacks from 1984-87 and later owned properties adjoining Paradise Valley Athletic Club in Fayetteville and Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. He also had a house on the TPC Southwind course in Memphis.
Daly achieved instant stardom by winning the 1991 PGA Championship with his "Grip it and rip it" philosophy. He was the ninth alternate, but got a phone call from Nick Price on Wednesday night that his wife was about to give birth. Daly tossed his clubs in the car, drove 500 miles through the night from Memphis to Indianapolis, and learned he was officially in the field.
Sporting a blond mullet, the 25-year-old had missed the cut in his two previous outings. It was his fourth year as a pro, but first on the PGA Tour. Nobody figured him to contend at Crooked Stick that weekend, nor even make the cut. He'd never seen the course, but Price loaned his caddy, Jeff "Squeaky" Medlin, to Daly, which helped immensely.
He was two shots off the lead after Round 1, a shot ahead of Bruce Lietzke after round two, and strolled to victory by three over Lietzke at 12-under par. He puffed cigarettes, fist-pumped, and captivated millions with his free-wheeling style all the way through 72 holes to earn a big payday of $230,000.
He quietly donated $30,000 of the winner's check to the family of Tom Weaver, who'd been killed by lightning in the tourney's opening round. It led to a college fund for Weaver's two daughters.
Four years later, Daly did it again, winning the The Open -- in the States, we call it the British Open -- at the course where golf was born, St. Andrews, or the Old Course, in Scotland. He beat Costantino Rocca in a four-hole playoff.
His big swing and bigger personality has made Daly a cult hero for the last three decades. He's carefree but also caring. Best wishes to JD and family.