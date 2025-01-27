Meet High School Football's 'Next Phenom,' Ambidextrous QB from LR
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Meet the next big time high school prospect who just so happens to reside in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bryson Kennedy. The term "generational talent" is somewhat an overused term to describe young athletes but it's not a stretch to say that about the state's newest college prospect.
The 6-foot-2, 190 pound passer is only an eighth grader but is already one of the more crisp passers of anyone at his age. Kennedy might be so ahead of others that he could easily be mistaken for a high school senior who is prepared to enter the college rankings.
College coaches are already aware of his abilities as Auburn was the first program to offer the Little Rock Central product Friday afternoon. The Tigers act was soon followed up by the Razorbacks who also offered Kennedy, who transfers to the historic Little Rock high school for his freshman season.
He has has crafted an exceptional tool that can set him apart from most any prep quarterback and that's an ability to throw ambidextrously. Although Kennedy prefers to throw with his right arm, he can pass lefthanded with similar strength, accuracy and zip which is featured below.
"Friday was crazy being offered [by Auburn and Arkansas]," Kennedy tells Hogs on SI. "I was at lunch and my dad checked me out of school and said 'Look at this', it was an offer from Auburn. Then, came the offer from Arkansas."
"Man, it's home," Kennedy said as he began to glow. "They've come first and want to build a relationship with them."
Kennedy's move to the Tigers is an opportunity for him, teammates and coaches to change the culture at Central High, a team that recently lost 33 consecutive games over a span of four seasons and three straght winless campaigns from 2021-2023.
"I'm excited to play for Coach [Anthony] Robinson," Kennedy tells Hogs on SI. "There's an opportunity for me to fight for the starting quarterback position as a freshman and feel like I can do it."
After playing in Maumelle throughout junior high, he is excited to start working with coaches at Central. The coaching staff and team "is like a family" to him and looks forward to putting in work to get better each day.
One of Arkansas Elite 100 trainers, Earl Gill compares Kennedy to two current NFL star quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson. It's obvious watching him in person and on tape why Gill would say Bryson has Hurts' composure and brains combined with Jackson's accuracy.
One thing that stood out to me from my time watching Kennedy practice today is what he repeated most and that's 'playing quarterback isn't just about having a big arm, you've got to have smarts." If he continues his current trajectory there is no reason he can't be the Natural State's next 5-star prospect.