Aidoo Going AWOL Leaves Hogs in Tough Spot Against Sooners

Razorbacks can't afford no-shows from starting big man like happened in loss to Oklahoma

Curtis Wilkerson

Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Moore (14) shoots in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo (9) defends at Bud Walton Arena.
Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Moore (14) shoots in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo (9) defends at Bud Walton Arena. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are plenty of reasons for Arkansas' struggles this season, but one of the most glaring issues is what starting to appear to be a big miss on transfer big man Jonas Aidoo.

An All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team honoree just one season ago at Tennessee, Aidoo's fresh start in Fayetteville has fallen short of expectations, which was to serve as the front-court anchor for John Calipari's first roster with the Razorbacks.

Offseason foot surgery had Aidoo behind on his development and in building continuity in a new system with new teammates, and a recent downswing in explosiveness and fluidity raises the question as to whether or not he is currently operating at 100 percent.

For the second straight game on Saturday against Oklahoma, Aidoo was in the starting lineup to open the game before being replaced after halftime by sophomore Zvonimir Ivisic.

The only difference against the Sooners was Aidoo did not play a single minute in the second half, finishing scoreless, shot-less, and with just a single rebound in nine minutes as Arkansas fell, 65-62.

"No [injury]," Calipari said following the game. "I thought we needed rim protection because they were running downhill, and then we collapsed and they were throwing back for threes. So I said, we're, you know, I'll put the shot blocker in there."

Calipari was not wrong in his assessment, and Ivisic played well, but the alarming part of his statement is that Aidoo was supposed to be the rim protector for this team. Or, at the minimum, an SEC veteran who can be relied on for consistent minutes on a team starved for depth.

Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears drives to the basket against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo
Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears (0) drives to the basket against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo (9) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Oklahoma won 65-62. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Injury noted, Aidoo's statistical decline this season has been troublesome. His scoring is down from 11.4 to 5.9 points. He averaged as many defensive rebounds last season (4.5) as he is total through 17 games this year. Blocks, assists, steals, free-throw percentage and minutes are all down as well.

It has been a far cry from the player widely believed to be arguably the SEC's most improved last season while helping lead Tennessee on a run to the Elite Eight.

In Arkansas' last three games, Aidoo has averaged just three points, 2.7 rebounds and has recorded zero blocks in 12.7 minutes per outing.

Sooners forward Sam Godwin (10) and Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo (9) reach for a loose ball
Oklahoma Sooners forward Sam Godwin (10) and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo (9) reach for a loose ball during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

This comes after a pair of promising outings prior where Aidoo had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks against Florida's formidable front-court before logging a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double with four blocks at LSU. He played more than 30 minutes in both of those games.

Those showings, as well as an earlier string of encouraging games against Michigan, Central Arkansas and North Carolina A&T leave the window of optimism cracked that a return to form is on the table.

With dates against several of the SEC's top teams and centers still looming on the horizon, a resurgence from Aidoo feels like a must for the Razorbacks to have any chance at capsizing down the stretch.

Calipari and his staff will hope a week to rest, recover and reset before hitting the road to Lexington for a Saturday tilt with Kentucky will do the trick and help kickstart a bounce back from the senior forward.

