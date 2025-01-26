Sheridan 2027 OL Sturdivant Commits to Hogs at Junior Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coaches have offered plenty of 2027 prospects over the past few weeks but none have hopped aboard before Saturday.
It took only ten days from initial school visit and offer for Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant to make his mind up and commit to the Razorbacks. Sturdivant finished his first season at the varsity level under Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame coach Kevin Kelley where the Yellowjackets went to the 6A playoffs in his first season at the helm.
"It's feels great man," Sturdivant told Hogs on SI Sunday morning. "It's always been one of my dreams growing up to be able to say I'm an Arkansas Razorback."
Kelley implemented an exciting brand of football with an offense that features a sizeable offensive line led by Sturdivant at left tackle. The 6-foot-6, 300 pound sophomore anchored the line of scrimmage to help Sheridan pace the Natural State with 3,878 yards, 37 touchdowns through the air. He also paved way for sophomore running back Isaiah Stephens to rush for 1,526 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine 100-yard performances on the ground.
"The offer is amazing because I’ve always had a dream of playing for the Hogs,” Sturdivant told Hogs on SI Jan. 16. “I never thought I’d be here, but all my teammates have pushed me harder through the years."
This offseason has been full of opportunities to get better as Sturdivant improved certain parts of his game in preparation for college offers. Footwork is the hardest technique to craft for linemen which is something he is focusing on.
“Coach Kelly has pushed me harder during the film sessions and in the weight room to get better everyday," Sturdivant said. "My footwork wasn’t very good before but Coach Kelley emphasizes my growth during film, pointing out what I’m doing wrong and how to correct it.”
The Yellowjackets offense averaged 39 points per game in 2024 including seven games where they scored at least 40 or more points. To close the year, Sheridan's offense tacked on 65 points against Sylvan Hills and back-to-back 50-point outings versus El Dorado in the season finale and road playoff game at Mountain Home.