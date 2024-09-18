Calipari Confirms Loaded Preseason Schedule for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari officially announced a packed preseason leading up to the start of the 2024-25 season for Arkansas.
He confirmed two preseason games against major college basketball programs. The Hogs will take on Kansas inside Bud Walton Arena Oct. 25. Arkansas will then hit the road to take on TCU in DIckies Arena in Fort Worth, Tex. Nov. 1. Both games will be for charity.
"We are ecstatic to be hosting Kansas to raise money and awareness for some great charities,” Calipari said. “Kansas is near and dear to my heart. Not only is it where I got my start in the coaching profession but, more importantly, it is where I met my wife, Ellen. This game will be a tremendous opportunity for us to see where we stand before the regular season begins."
Arkansas will donate proceeds from the charity exhibition game to Arkansas Children’s Hospitals. Kansas will donate to Fore The Kids Foundation, a partner of Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, according to a UA press release.
"We are excited to be able to go play at Arkansas in an exhibition game and help raise money for a great cause," Kansas coach Bill Self said through a KU press release. "The proceeds will go to mental health charities. This game will give us a good idea to see where our team is before the season starts."
On top of the two exhibitions, Calipari also announced that Arkansas' pro day will take place Oct. 9 with NBA team scouts here to see Arkansas players.
The team will then travel on a two-day event across the state Oct. 12-13. In the "team tip-off tour" Arkansas will first head to Hot Springs before going to Pine Bluff the following day.
Calipari also announced a women's clinic held Oct. 6. Registration will open soon.
Arkansas is one of a few schools that have yet to release a full 2024-2025 regular season schedule. Still, there are already confirmed non-conference games against Illinois, Michigan, Miami, among others.
