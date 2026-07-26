Most Important Games of Razorbacks' 2026 Season That They Won't Play In

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are no easy football games in the SEC, where anyone can beat anyone on any given Saturday.

But there are games where teams overlook their opponents, either because they're coming off a hard-fought contest or looking ahead to a marquee matchup. Several of Arkansas' 2026 opponents will be doing just that around the time they play the Razorbacks.

Here are the most important games of Arkansas' 2026 season that they won't be playing in, and how they could affect the Hogs.

Auburn vs. UGA (Oct. 17), vs LSU (Oct. 24), at Ole Miss (Oct. 31)

Talk about a murderers' row in October. After traveling to Knoxville to begin the month, Auburn gets a bye week before facing a trio of potential College Football Playoff teams. They at least get to host LSU at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but first-year head coach Alex Golesh taking his team to Athens and Oxford will be a difficult enough task.

Jul 21, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a chance that Auburn could be winless in SEC play when they host Arkansas, who could also be winless in the SEC, on Nov. 7. The Razorbacks will be coming off an Oct. 24 bye week and a home game against Missouri on Oct. 31. Needless to say, Arkansas should be less beaten up and more rested than the Tigers, who have to travel to Starkville on Nov. 14.

South Carolina vs Tenn. (Oct. 24), at Okla. (Oct. 31), vs TAMU (Nov. 7)

Arkansas will host the Gamecocks in Fayetteville on Nov. 14 after South Carolina will have been put through a gauntlet. Traveling to Norman and returning home only to face Texas A&M will be a pivotal two-game stretch for South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, who is coming off of a 4-8 2025 campaign and can ill afford to have another losing record this season.

South Carolina football Head Coach Shane Beamer Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If USC goes 0-3 during that stretch, there's a chance that the Gamecocks come to Fayetteville wounded and with an interim head coach, which could bode well for the Razorbacks.

Vanderbilt at Auburn (Sept. 26), at Georgia (Oct. 3), Ole Miss (Oct. 10)

Arkansas' road trip to Nashville on Oct. 17 will be a telling one for the Razorbacks and will be a huge opportunity for the Commodores. The road trip to Auburn is very winnable, but going to Georgia and returning home to play Ole Miss is a tough two-game stretch that could leave Vandy gasping for air when it's over.

Arkansas doesn't necessarily have an easy stretch of games leading up to this one, either, as it will travel to College Station and then host Tennessee, but this game has a chance to be Ryan Silverfield's first road win in the SEC.

Jul 21, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU vs Alabama (Nov. 7), vs Texas (Nov. 14), at Tenn. (Nov. 21)

This screams trap game for the Tigers, who could be in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth in Lane Kiffin's first season at the helm. If the Tigers drop two or all three of the games, they could limp into Fayetteville without much motivation. If they come in at 10-1 with a CFP berth all but locked up, they could be caught looking ahead, with the Razorbacks desperately wanting to close Silverfield's first season with a statement win at home.

Arkansas will be coming off of a tough road trip to Texas on Nov. 21, but this game isn't the surefire win many think it will be for LSU, especially if the Tigers come in on a losing streak.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.