New name for Arkansas' job enters picture with 'mutual interest'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is looking for a coach a new name popped into the conversation Monday evening that was more than a little surprising.
Former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Razorbacks football program reportedly have "mutual interest in each other", according to a source with knowledge of the situation told HogsSI.com.
Exactly how strong the interest is, as everything else, is nothing more than talk right now. Apparently the only people talking don't really know and the people that have the answers are't talking.
"There is interest from other schools so if there is a real interest from Arkansas they might want to move quick," the source said.
Fitzgerald, who led Northwestern from 2006 to 2022, compiled a 110-101 record and became one of the longest-tenured coaches in the Big Ten. During his time there, the Wildcats won two Big Ten West Division titles and made multiple bowl appearances, including victories in the Citrus Bowl and Holiday Bowl.
The Razorbacks, meanwhile, continue navigating a period of transition as they seek long-term leadership for a program that remains one of the most passionate in the Southeastern Conference. Arkansas is reportedly evaluating multiple candidates with proven experience at the Power Five level.
No official offer or agreement has been made.
As I said, this one was a little surprising since former Penn State coach James Franklin is reportedly the main target, according to a lot of the media and other sources.
There is also interest in Fitzgerald from the Nittany Lions after firing Franklin.
Talk about the coaching carousel spinning in the crazy direction these things tend to go these days, this is just one of the interesting twists.
Fitzgerald’s background and appeal to Arkansas
Fitzgerald, 49, is widely respected for his ability to maintain competitive teams in a challenging recruiting environment.
A former two-time Bronko Nagurski Award winner and College Football Hall of Fame inductee as a player, he built Northwestern’s reputation on player development, discipline, and defensive toughness.
Those traits have reportedly appealed to Arkansas decision-makers who value experience and program-building ability. With the Razorbacks currently aiming to stabilize their football program after recent coaching changes, Fitzgerald’s steady track record could make him an attractive candidate.
For Fitzgerald, the Arkansas opening could represent a chance to return to coaching at a high level in a conference known for its national prominence.
These days there are more names being thrown around on hot boards and speculation than can even be mentioned here. Starting the list is Franklin, interim coach Bobby Petrino, then you get into a laundry list with most of the names everybody else is mentioning.
Arkansas’s approach to the coaching search
Arkansas officials have maintained a deliberate process as they evaluate potential candidates. Athletics director Hunter Yurachek has not commented publicly about individual interviews or targets.
The Razorbacks hav expressed a desire to find a coach with proven head-coaching success, recruiting connections, and a clear plan for competing within the SEC’s expanded 16-team format.
A person familiar with the situation told HogsSI.com that while Fitzgerald is drawing strong interest, Arkansas is also expected to continue discussions with other potential candidates in the coming days.
The process is expected to move carefully, as the Razorbacks balance urgency with making the right long-term choice. As the season winds down, though, these things are going to start filling fast whenever the first major opening is filled.
Fitzgerald has reportedly kept an open mind about possible opportunities since parting ways with Northwestern in July 2023.
He was cleared of wrongdoing in an internal review following a hazing scandal that led to his dismissal.
No timeline has been announced for Arkansas to make a final decision, but the school could act quickly if it finds alignment with a preferred candidate.
Fitzgerald, who has kept a low profile since leaving Northwestern, has not publicly commented on the reports linking him to the Razorbacks or anything else.
Key takeaways
- A source told HogsSI.com that Pat Fitzgerald and Arkansas share mutual interest in a potential coaching role.
- Fitzgerald’s Power Five success and program-building record make him a viable candidate for Arkansas’s coaching search.
- Discussions remain preliminary, and Arkansas is evaluating multiple candidates before making a final decision.