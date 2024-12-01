Mizzou Senior Plays Hero, Sends Hogs Home with More Heartbreak
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas looked to have finally figured out the veteran quarterback riddle in the first half, holding Missouri quarterback Brady Cook to 26 passing yards through the first two quarters. The Hogs were not so lucky. Cook came to life just in time to topple the Razorbacks, 28-21.
Something looked off for Cook in the first half. Two separate passes in the first quarter fell well short of his intended receivers. Taylen Green looked far more sharp despite it being his first season in the SEC compared to Cook's 46th career game at Missouri on his senior day and final college game at home.
Cook sprung to life in the second half. After Arkansas chose to punt down three with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter on a 4th-and-3 from the Mizzou 45-yard line, Cook found a 70 yard pass play to wide receiver Theo Wease. He had only had 59 passing yards up until that point.
On the ensuing drive after Arkansas had taken the lead with Ja'Quinden Jackson's third rushing touchdown of the day, Cook gashed the Razorback defense right up the middle with a 30-yard game-winning rushing touchdown. He finished the day with 11 carries for 63 yards.
"Give Brady Cook and his group [a lot of credit], coach Sam Pittman said. "He did a fantastic job on that last drive."
Cook's performance caps a woeful record for the Arkansas defense against the veteran starting quarterbacks in SEC play. In four conference games where Arkansas faced a quarterback that was not a freshman starter, the Hogs were outscored 145-72 and did not win any games.
Perhaps there was no other category where the veteran presence was apparent was penalties and turnovers. Even when Cook was struggling, he only took one sack and did not turn the ball over.
Green took two sacks and lost a fumble, leading to a Missouri touchdown. He also got called for intentional grounding on final drive of the game.
"If I knew the answer we’d try to fix it, " Pittman said on all the fumbles. "The bottom line is we have to be carrying the ball loose. That’s the bottom line. Because if you’re not — you’re going to turn it over some, there’s just hits and all that — but you’re not going to turn it over and have that kind of stat if you’re not loose with the football. That all falls on me and we have to do a much better job of that."
Arkansas will now await its fate as bowls are allocated Dec. 8 after after the College Football Playoff committee reveals the field for the 12-team playoff.