Razorbacks Lose Former 4-star to Transfer Portal Before Missouri Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks wide receiver Davion Dozier announced he will enter the transfer portal Friday.
The 6-foot-4, 204 pound receiver from Moody, Alabama signed with Arkansas during the 2023 recruiting cycle. He debuted with the Razorbacks in 2023 in the season opener and caught his first pass, a 13-yard strike from former back-up quarterback Jacoby Criswell.
Dozier caught his only pass of the season in the 2024 season opener against UAPB in Little Rock. The four-star wideout had offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee and others before signing with Arkansas.
Since the start of the season, the Razorbacks have now lost four players after Dozier’s announcement. Fellow wide receiver Jaedon Wilson and tight ends Ty Washington and Var’Keyes Gumms have also left the Arkansas program.
During his Monday preview of the Tigers, Pittman seemed confident he can attack playmakers in the transfer portal this offseason.
“The first two years I was here, money wasn't an issue," Pittman said Monday. “It was scholarships and cost of attendance and all that. We went from 4-20 to 9-4. Then NIL came in. We just didn't have the money that other folks had.
“We are now going to get back into that area and maybe if it's Even Steven, hopefully, you'll see the team go back to what we did, what we're able to accomplish in our first two years.”