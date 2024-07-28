On Eve of Fall Practice, Arkansas' Morale at High Levels
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's that time of year again. Coaches at Arkansas and across the country try to convince fans and the media that this is the greatest team they've ever seen. Everybody is pulling in the same direction and has made a hockey-stick growth level that rivals Silicon Valley tech startups.
Being my first year on the beat, I fell for it hook, line and sinker along with a portion of the fanbase before quickly being returned to a cruel reality. A 4-8 season where apathy kicked in as early as the fourth game of the season. Fans may still carry that apathy and resentment as the Razorbacks try and sell the same package to fans as they did last year. A team camaraderie so high it can overcome many of the challenges this year.
However, there may just be at least some iota of truth to some of it. A recent video of defensive coordinator Travis Williams talking to his team got former NFL receiver Randy Moss so excited that he wanted to come out of retirement.
Talk show host Pat McAfee got in on the action on X (formerly Twitter) as well.
Golf fanatics look away, as offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino simplifies the game of golf beyond recognition, but fans may be getting some inside look as to why quarterback Taylen Green was hand-picked to lead the offensive coordinator and the chemistry between mentor and mentee.
Chemistry and camaraderie don't count for any tangible wins. Oddsmakers and media members remain unmoved. BetSaracen has the over/under for Arkansas wins set at 4.5. Arkansas was picked to finish 14th in the SEC behind just Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Perhaps, if nothing else the little viral moments will slowly chip away at the apathy after last season.
