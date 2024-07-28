Razorbacks Close Summer with Splash at Hog Wild Hangout
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One last recruiting weekend for summer ended with positive reviews from some of the nation's top prospects for 2026. There were a few uncommitted 2025 prospects in tow along with more than half of the Razorbacks' pledges for this cycle.
It's no secret Arkansas has been on a roller coaster throughout summer in recruiting with several in-state prospects committing elsewhere. That's not been the case outside the Natural State as the coaching staff have ventured into Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, Louisiana and even Mississippi for future Razorbacks.
Several of Arkansas' targets spoke with Hogs on SI this weekend to discuss their visits at Arkansas , thoughts about the staff and current players that were in attendance. Each player interviewed raved about how relatable and authentic the coaches are.
Josiah Warrior-Benson, WR
Maumelle
Maumelle 2026 wideout Josiah Warrior-Benson recently transferred from Central Arkansas Christian following his breakout sophomore season. Warrior-Benson has a good frame at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds and caught 50 passes for 977 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Warrior-Benson already has an offer from Arkansas State and is rated the No. 8 prospect in his class, per 247sports.
"My visit at the University of Arkansas was amazing," Warrior-Benson said. "It was truly special to bring along family with me."
"My grandparents are alumni at Arkansas. My grandfather [Manuel Warrior] pitched on the 1979 baseball team that went to the World Series. It was also super special to bring along my cousin, Levi Warrior, who is an upcoming sophomore QB for our team. Hopefully, looking for that cousin to cousin connection this season. Overall, the coaches and staff treated us so well and I have a lot of respect towards all of them. Arkansas is definitely towards the top of my recruitment list!"
"I loved getting to know Coach Fouch and his new assistant Coach Cruz! Being in the film room with them learning plays was a dream."
Bryce Gilmore, OL
Prosper, Texas
2026 4-star offensive tackle Bryce Gilmore is a big bodied lineman at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds going into his junior year. GIlmore holds offers from 19 schools including Arkansas, Auburn, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Oregon, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah.
His father, Bryan, played eight seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver with Arizona, Miami, San Francisco and Seattle. He scored five career touchdowns on nearly 800 yards receiving. The Gilmore's plan to make a return trip to Fayetteville when Arkansas hosts LSU Oct. 19.
"What stood out to me was there approach," Gilmore said. "The very first thing they did was have a meeting with me and Coach Pittman which was special to me. What also stood out was how they where making us recruits and commits bond with each other in that short amount of time. The facilities where really nice and it was just a wonderful visit that I am glad I made it."
Lebron Bauer, Cornerback
Allen, Texas
Another 2026 prospect to watch is cornerback Lebron Bauer from Allen, Texas. Current safety commit Tay Lockett was all over him trying to get him to jump onboard.
The 5-foot-10, 180 pound corner tallied 17 tackles and a couple of pass breakups as a sophomore. He holds offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, UConn, Houston, Texas Tech and interest from Oklahoma State and SMU.
"Great atmosphere with meaningful information provided from coaches," Bauer said. "They mean it when they say it’s all love, all day. The coaches are always themselves around you. They talked about football but not just football and the importance of the classroom and your future if God doesn’t have football in the plan for you. Overall, it was a great day and can’t wait to come back."
Grayson Wilson, Conway
Quarterback
2025 4-star quarterback Grayson Wilson recently transferred up a few classifications in Arkansas high school football with his enrollment at Conway. The Wampus Cats are one of the best teams in 7A and that should be no different with the additon of Wilson.
Wilson passed for 3,413 yards passing, 41 touchdowns and just two interceptions with Central Arkansas Christian last season. He tacked on another 837 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
His father, Doug, talked with Hogs on SI Saturday evening about his son's experience at the Hog Wild Hangout.
'It went very well. Grayson met so many guys, all the 2025 guys and they got along very well," Doug Wilson said. "Starting quarterback Taylen Green came down at the end of the day when we were eating dessert, and saw me and asked where Grayson was and beelined over to talk to him."
"He really got to know offensive lineman Kash Courtney and Blake Cherry, linebacker Tavion Wallace, punter Gavin Rush and athlete Quentin Murphy. Grayson said it was a good day."
Arkansas had a solid weekend on the recruiting front and likely aren't done yet adding a few more 2025 and 2026 prospects.
Hog Wild Hangout Visitor List
2025 committed visitors include Grayson Wilson, Quinten Murphy, Tavion Wallace, Gavin Rush, Kash Courtney, Blake Cherry, Antonio Jordan, Connor Howes and Trent Sellers.
Uncommitted 2025 visitor Aidan Anding, cornerback from Ruston, Louisiana was in town. The 4-star is also visiting LSU this weekend and also has offers from Texas, Miami, TCU, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech.
2026 commit Lockett was already in Fayetteville and is no longer the only prospect with new pledge Tucker Young from Hot Springs.
2026 uncommitted visitors were Forrest City running back Kevin Young, Fayetteville defensive back Kyndrick Williams, Kalispel, Montana quarterback Jackson Presley, St. Stephen, South Carolina offensive lineman Desmond Green, Benton quarterback Drew Davis, Durant, Oklahoma defensive end Colton Yarborough, Greenwood offensive lineman Cody Taylor, Mamuelle wide receiver Josiah Warrior Benson, Prosper offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore, Liberty-Eylau wide receiver Dequane Prevo and Baton Rogue offensive lineman Blaise Thomasse.
The Razorbacks now switch their focus for the 2024 season with fall camp set to begin Tuesday, June 30 beginning at 5:05 P.M.
