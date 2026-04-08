One-Handed Magic: Jordan Delivers Play of Spring in Razorbacks Drills

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's the kind of catch that stops a practice cold.

With the third-team offense working from the left hash at the 10-yard line during a red zone live-tackle period, sophomore quarterback Cade Trotter took the snap, absorbed a slight hitch and threw a corner fade toward the back right pylon.

Antonio Jordan, the redshirt freshman receiver from Warren, had a defender draped all over him — jersey and all — but that didn't matter.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound receiver rose up and plucked the ball out of the air with one hand, got both feet down in bounds and sent the entire Arkansas roster into a frenzy.

Even the defense went crazy.

A defensive assistant walked over to cornerback Landon Phipps, who'd been in coverage on the play, and told him straight up, "That's just a hell of a catch."

That about summed it up.

That moment, on a sun-drenched 72-degree afternoon with a light breeze blowing across the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, was the defining play of Day 7 of the Razorbacks' spring drills and maybe the most talked-about moment of the entire spring so far.

The buzz around Jordan isn't new. He entered the program with a four-star recruiting grade and all the physical tools you'd expect from a receiver his size.

But opportunity hasn't always come easily. He didn't participate in spring ball last year after remaining in high school for his final semester.

Then, after receiving strong reviews from people who saw fall camp practices, he suffered a high-ankle sprain that slowed his development.

Tuesday was, by at least one observer's account, the first truly competitive live-tackle rep anyone in attendance had seen Jordan finish with the ball thrown his way.

Now they've seen it and it wasn't just good. It was the kind of play that changes the conversation around a player.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Quarterbacks Sort Themselves Out in Team Tempo

Before Jordan's catch sent everyone into a frenzy, the Razorbacks had already worked through a structured Team Tempo period under coach Ryan Silverfield's system.

The format, similar to what the Hogs called "Fastball" under former coach Sam Pittman, has each unit — first, second and third team — running a short scripted drive to get going.

Sophomore quarterback KJ Jackson handled first-team reps and was sharp, completing all three of his pass attempts during the Team Tempo period.

He also connected with Chris Marshall on a 10-yard slant for a touchdown during the red zone work that followed.

Redshirt freshman AJ Hill ran with the second group and finished 3-of-4, his only miss coming on a throw to the flat intended for running back Cam Settles.

Hill's longer throwing motion can affect his touch on shorter routes, but when there's room to wind up and let it fly, he's got the arm talent to make it work — which is a big reason recruiting analysts put that four-star grade on him coming out of high school.

Settles later punched in a red zone touchdown of his own after Hill connected with Maddox Lassiter for nine yards down to the one-yard line.

Braeden Fuller took third-team reps and went 1-of-2 passing in the Team Tempo period.

It was Fuller who delivered the throw to Jordan on that corner fade in the red zone work that followed.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive line coach Marcus Johnson at a spring practice. | Munir El-Khatibe-allHOGS Images

Offensive Line Returns to Full Strength

Two starters who'd been absent were back on the field Tuesday and that's worth noting.

Left tackle Kavion Broussard had been dealing with an illness ahead of Saturday's closed scrimmage and missed some time. Right tackle Bryant Williams banged up his leg during Thursday's practice, but it wasn't serious.

Both were back with the first unit Tuesday, which kept the starting offensive line looking the same as it has for every open practice this spring.

The five up front with Broussard at left tackle, Malachi Breland at left guard, Caden Kitler at center, Kobe Branham at right guard and Williams at right tackle have been consistent all spring.

That matters, particularly when chemistry along the line takes time to develop. Of all the position groups on the field that chemistry and comfort level in the trenches may be most important.

The offense didn't score a touchdown during the closed Saturday scrimmage, which signals the defense is holding its own this spring. That's a different dynamic than what the Hogs faced a year ago.

Tuesday's practice showed the offense can move the ball and find the end zone, which makes the balance between the two sides of the ball worth watching as spring progresses.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles during spring practices. | Munir El-Khatib

Ball Security Drills Draw Attention

Among the more unusual sights during the open portion of practice was a ball security drill using a rope. Coaches attached a football to a strap held by another player.

When the ballcarrier simulated going down and bracing himself with his free hand, the other player yanked the strap to simulate a strip attempt.

It's a different approach than the boxing glove on a stick some programs use, or the club arm shields others have used to knock the ball free.

The rope setup was a new one for at least one observer on hand. It's a small detail, but it says something about the attention to fundamentals that the new staff has brought into the building.

Coaches also dedicated two periods to special teams work during the 12 open periods media was allowed to watch, which amounted to roughly an hour of the two-hour practice.

Former Razorbacks on Hand

Three former Arkansas players made the trip to watch Tuesday's practice. Linebacker Hayden Henry, who played for the Hogs from 2017 through 2020 and finished with 25 tackles in his final season, was on hand.

Drew Morgan also attended and found time to chat with media. He played for the Razorbacks from 2013 through 2016 and was one of the best receivers in the SEC that year, leading the conference with 10 touchdown receptions en route to an All-SEC honor in 2015.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Antonio Jordan during fall practices on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

No Question About Jordan's Play of the Day

It'd be easy to gloss over a one-handed catch in a spring practice and chalk it up to a great individual moment in a long afternoon of drills.

But context matters here.

Jordan hasn't had many chances to show what he can do in a live setting. When he finally got one Tuesday, he made it impossible to ignore.

That's what the Razorbacks have been hearing about this guy.

Now there's proof.

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