OSU's Gordon Probably Won't Miss Hogs' Game with Tuesday's DUI Arrest
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When folks heard about Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II getting arrested for a DUI over the weekend, there was hope for Arkansas fans. Maybe the top rusher in the country having to miss the game with the Razorbacks could help them.
That probably won't happen, being the second game for the Cowboys, too. Gordon was arrested under suspicion of DUI near Oklahoma City. According to OHP, Gordon was also speeding, going 17 miles per hour over the speed limit of 65.
OSU coach Mike Gundy will handle that however they do it and may actually involve a suspension, but those aren't usually long and seldom cause a player to miss a key game. That's what meaningless bowl games are for these days.
The Hogs will probably already face a huge uphill game, going on the road for the first time against a team likely to be ranked in the Top 25, and with a ton of questions on defense. Being in a hostile environment won't help while they are still likely to be figuring things out.
"OSU has yet to comment on the situation outside of acknowledging that the school is aware of the incident," All Pokes on SI reported about the incident. Although OSU has not made any decision yet and is likely still gathering information, this could impact the Cowboys’ season, which begins in less than two months."
Oklahoma State will open against South Dakota State, one of the top FCS programs in the country every year. That one probably won't matter as much as the game with the Hogs in the second week.
Maybe the biggest thing which could happen is Gundy and his staff decide they don't need Gordon against the Hogs and have him play in the opener, then sit out a game.
The Razorbacks open the game on a Thursday night, Aug. 29, against UAPB in Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
HOGS FEED:
• Was CBS wrong? Razorbacks' Pittman not getting much respect
• Arkansas not as successful at recruiting state as fans like to think
• Pittman needs to stack wins to up chances with loaded in-state class
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook