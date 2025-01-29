Pittman's Calling Card as Hogs' Coach Makes Him 'Portal King'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman will have a list of things that will define his tenure when it does come to an end. One part of his job that he does quite well is evaluating impact transfers at a high level.
With a rotating door of coordinators over six years, at some point it is time to give him his roses as he consistently recruits well in the portal. In a world where teams build $20 million-plus rosters every season, Pittman chooses to identify diamonds in the rough with college experience who ready to compete in the SEC.
"I have said before, Sam Pittman is the real 'Portal King'," That SEC Podcast Host Mike Bratton said Jan. 27. "I would say their track record of developing and identifying transfers has been incredibly high, you know, a lot of these guys are not necessarily household names or some of them were high profile recruits that didn't pan out their first school. Yet, they come to Arkansas."
"He may not add 40 like [Ole Miss coach] Lane Kiffin every year, but he's adding the right ones. So I'm optimistic that the guys that they've identified and brought via the portal will hit this year."
Quarterback Taylen Green was one of those diamonds in the rough himself after playing three seasons at Boise State. He posted career-high numbers in his first season in the SEC with . He started all 13 games in 2024 and finished with a career high 3,154 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The 6-foot-6, 230 pound dual threat tacked on an additional 602 yards and eight scores on the ground. His playmaking ability in his first year under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino provides hope for a Year Two leap in 2025.
"I think the biggest reason has got to be the development of the quarterback, Taylen Green," Bratton said. "Second year as the starter, second year under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, he was third in the SEC in total offense. Averaged seven yards per play this year was one of the best marks in the conference."
"I think just having a difference maker like Green, who can take his game to the next level, with Petrino working with him all offseason, it feels like this ceiling for this offense, despite some new pieces, could be very high if he can continue to develop."
Like Bratton said, there are some new pieces especially in the wide receiver room as Andrew Armstrong heads to the NFL while Arkansas also prepares to replace its top eight pass catchers. The Razorbacks bring in Courtney Crutchfield (Missouri), O'Mega Blake (Charlotte),Ismael Cisse (Stanford), Raylen Sharpe (Fresno State) and Kam Shanks (UAB) to shore up depth concerns while transfer tight ends Rohan Jones (Montana State) and Jeremiah Beck (JUCO) hope to fixture into the passing game.
Arkansas also had to unexpectedly rebuild its offensive line after losing three starters to the portal but did add Power Four transfers such as Corey Robinson (Georgia Tech), Caden Kitler (UCF), Marcus Dumerville (Maryland), Kavion Broussard (Ole Miss) and JacQawn McRoy (Oregon). Razorbacks offensive line coach Eric Mateos along with Pittman have a vision of its future in the trenches as its portal additions average out at 6-foot-5 and over 300 pounds per man.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams has shown he can adapt his scheme to match his talent in two straight seasons. Despite regressing in pass defense, his group improved defending the run giving up just 129 yards per game which ranked No. 7 among SEC teams.
An initiative appears to be set this offseason with a focus on shoring up the secondary while maintaining is strength against the run. Arkansas added a wealth of experience in the back end with Jordan Young (Cincinnati), Caleb Wooden (Auburn), Quentavius Scardett (Eastern Michigan), Kani Walker (Oklahoma and Keshawn Davila (JUCO) as potential difference makers in 2025.
Williams' unit struggled mightily against the pass in 2024 as the secondary plummeted to No. 108 while giving up a shade over 242 yards per game. As a whole, the defense finished No. 73 nationally, allowing 376 yards and 25 points per game which was good for No. 66 among FBS teams.
Former Florida defensive lineman Justus Boone was a 4-star prospect out of high school. Like Bratton also mentioned before, Pittman is hoping Boone can be his next impact edge rusher capable of punishing anyone in his sight.
This group will arguably be Pittman's biggest transfer haul in his six seasons at the helm. His staff brought in 22 transfers during the winter portal window and is keeping his options open should he choose to sign a couple transfers once spring ball concludes.
Since being hired as coach in Dec. 2019, Pittman has brought in several transfers from smaller schools. Whether athletes have come from the FCS level or Division II, Arkansas coaches have hit more than they have missed over the past five seasons.
Non-FBS Transfers Taken by Arkansas Since 2020
DT John Ridgeway, Illinois State (2021)
WR Isaac TeSlaa, Hillsdale (2023)
WR Andrew Armstrong, Texas A&M Commerce (2023)
RB Rodney Hill, Florida A&M (2024)*
DE Anton Juncaj, Albany (2024)
RB Tyrell Reed, JUCO (2024)
DL David Oke, Abiliene Christian (2025)
DB Keshawn Davilla, JUCO (2025)
TE Rohan Jones, Montana State (2025)
TE Jeremiah Beck, JUCO (2025)
*Hill transferred in winter portal window in 2023 from Florida State, stayed at Florida A&M one semester before transferring to Arkansas for 2024 season.
Bratton begins his Arkansas segment on That SEC Podcast around the 46:30 mark and also talks about the combination of Petrino-Williams among other reasons why he is optimistic about the Razorbacks going into 2025.