Get to Know Razorbacks Newest Commit Ari Slocum
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Monday afternoon, Arkansas added yet another commitment to its 2026 class in 3-star defensive lineman Ari Slocum.
The Farmerville, La., product is a pure athlete capable of playing multiple positions, possesses soft hands and has quality speed for a high schooler his size. At 6-foot-4, 309 pounds, Slocum's athleticism is deceptive as he's scored many times throughout is prep career at tight end.
One scout, Earl Gill, tells Hogs on SI that he has such a high ceiling since he is completely raw as an athlete. What Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams has to work with is Slocum's extremely active hands, good hips and overall flexibility.
He will ultimately play along the defensive line despite his versatility as a pass rusher, work as a tight end and pouring syrup atop his pancakes. Slocum put on a show along the line of scrimmage in 2024 for the Farmers with 42 pancake blocks, five receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown offensively while posting only three tackles in limited reps defensively.
Slocum has only been to Arkansas' campus a few times, but says the coaching staff always makes a concerted effort to form tight bonds with their commitments, making them feel right at home once they arrive in Fayetteville.
While he transitions himself into a full-time defensive role next season for Union Parish, Slocum has already drawn a comparison between himself and New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who first starred at Alabama under Nick Saban. Williams' breakout season for the Crimson Tide came in 2018 when he recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks from his defensive tackle position which allowed him to be the No. 3 pick in 2019's NFL Draft.