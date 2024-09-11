Pittman Full Believer in Starting Quarterback After Week 2 Performance
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When former Boise State Taylen Green transferred to Arkansas during the winter portal window, it drew curiosity from fans, media, the SEC and college football talk shows.
Green came to Arkansas an average passer at best after rotating as the Broncos' starter last season. He was set to replace record-setting quarterback KJ Jefferson who opted to transfer to Central Florida and Gus Malzahn after five years with the Razorbacks.
Barely over a 1-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino maintained belief in Green so much that he handpicked him to navigate a high-powered Razorbacks offense.
Petrino's confidence in his quarterback came years ago while he was Missouri State's head coach and Green was lighting up scoreboards for Lewisville High School north of Dallas. When Green earned an offer from Boise State and other FBS programs, Petrino knew he didn't stand a chance of signing him being at a FCS school and moved on.
"I had a bunch of young guys on staff, aggressive recruiters," Petrino said during spring practices. "They brought Taylen [Green] to me and they were all fired up. They had great talks with him. And I said, 'We ain't getting him. Sorry guys, we're not getting him.'"
Four years later, Petrino finally got his chance to coach Green in his triumphant return to Arkansas. Coach Sam Pittman echoes the same fortunate feeling having the dynamic quarterback lead their team.
“He's playing his tail off,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman told reporters Monday afternoon. “He's just a fantastic player. I wouldn't trade him. For anybody out there wanting to trade, I'm not trading.”
Pittman's confidence comes on the heels of one of the best performances by a quarterback in program history against Oklahoma State Saturday. Green tallied 416 yards passing, 61 yards rushing and one passing touchdown as the Razorbacks rolled up 648 yards of total offense.
Oklahoma State forced a few turnovers, including a momentum flipping pick six late in the second quarter to give the Cowboys its first points of the day. Other critical mistakes included a sack in overtime and bobbled center-quarterback exchanges were just a few of the marks against an otherwise remarkable performance.
Arkansas' starter is hungry and wants to continue improvement in an effort to lead his team to more wins this season.
“Taylen, if you ask him, he'd probably say it was his fault because that's who he is,” Pittman said. “But it's hard to catch when you're [6-foot-6] and try to catch a ball below your knees humming at you. It was low and hard. We've got to get that corrected because that stalled a drive as much as Oklahoma State's defense did.”
HOGS FEED:
