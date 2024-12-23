Arkansas Returns to AP Poll
After nearly a month away, Arkansas is back in the AP Top 25. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 23 in the latest edition released Monday. Ironically, the Hogs appear directlly in front of Illinois and Baylor, the two teams that beat the Hogs this season.
The Hogs were ranked as high as No.19 in late November before a 90-77 loss on Thanksgiving Day against Illinois sent them tumbling out of the rankings. Since that wire-to-wire loss, Arkansas has gone 5-0 with wins over Miami, Texas-San Antonio, Michigan, Central Arkansas and North Carolina A&T.
Tennessee held the top spot with the third straight week, receiving 41 of the 62 first place votes. Tennessee is followed by No. 2 Auburn. Arkansas was ranked as high as No. 11 on an individual ballot. You can view the full AP Poll and how each voter voted here.
The Razorbacks are now No. 47 in the NET Rankings. In perhaps the strongest sign of the depth of the SEC, that ranking is only good enough for 14th in the conference. Only LSU and South Carolina are ranked lower.
”No one in the league can predict anything,” coach John Calipari said. “So whatever it is, every team is going to have hard games. Every one from top to bottom.”
Calipari and Arkansas get one more game against Oakland before SEC play begins. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 30 and will be broadcast on ESPN2.